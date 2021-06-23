Paddlers Abreast was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on the water when the 2021 Yukon River Quest was cancelled on the eve of the race. Still, the paddlers gathered at the start in Rotary Park on June 23 to honour and remember the women who have been in the voyageur canoe over the years. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Paddlers Abreast was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on the water when the 2021 Yukon River Quest was cancelled on the eve of the race. Still, the paddlers gathered at the start in Rotary Park on June 23 to honour and remember the women who have been in the voyageur canoe over the years. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Flood warning in Carmacks docks the 2021 River Quest

The Yukon River Quest has been cancelled for the second year in a row

The 2021 Yukon River Quest has been cancelled due to a flood warning.

The cancellation was announced on June 22, just one day before the race was to commence.

Given the flood warning issued for the Yukon River near Carmacks, it was “impossible for us to offer a reasonable level of safety to our racers and volunteers,” officials said.

Race Marshal Roger Hanberg said in a release that he’s not seen this many issues with the river and race safety before.

“We have to consider the safety of our racers and also our volunteers,” said Hanberg. “We have people at remote checkpoints and very close to a river in flood. It isn’t safe for us to continue.”

Yukon River Quest President Peter Coates said the 2021 race, the 22nd annual, was hanging by a thread.

“When the flood warning came out we had no flexibility,” said Coates. “We couldn’t say let’s start the race at Minto or whatever. We had no choice. When the river is in spate it becomes dangerous.

“When the river is high like that the banks are being eroded, there is no place to pull out so if you do have a problem it’s really dangerous indeed.”

The warm temperatures causing increasing melt in higher elevations and causing debris in the water was just too much for race organizers.

“With the lack of flexibility, the only option left was this,” said Coates.

The River Quest has been cancelled two years in a row. Last year was because of COVID-19 but it’s the first time the race has been iced because of issues with flooding.

“We haven’t even delayed it because of Lake Laberge,” said Coates. “This is a first. It’s a first I didn’t want to have happen.”

Organizing a race during COVID was difficult, said Coates.

“People live this race for a year, and in this case two years,” said Coates. “For it all to come to nothing is tough.”

River Quest officials will be meeting as a board to decide further logistics about cancelling the race.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Local Sports

Previous story
The Yukon Sports Hall of Fame inducts the late Lorraine Kuhn

Just Posted

Paddlers Abreast was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on the water when the 2021 Yukon River Quest was cancelled on the eve of the race. Still, the paddlers gathered at the start in Rotary Park on June 23 to honour and remember the women who have been in the voyageur canoe over the years. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Flood warning in Carmacks docks the 2021 River Quest

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announces eight new COVID-19 cases for June 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon records eight new COVID-19 cases; active case count at 92

The City of Whitehorse has received a silver designation for a bicycle friendly community from the Share the Road Cycling Coalition. Year-round maintenance of some routes was among the reasons given for the designation. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Whitehorse wins silver status for bicycle infrastructure

The Whitehorse fire department and city council members officially open the new downtown fire hall off Black Street on June 16. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse’s new downtown fire hall officially opens