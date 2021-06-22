Flood warning issued for the Yukon River at Carmacks

The warning means river levels have exceeded or will exceed bankfull or flood stage imminently

A flood warning has been issued for the Yukon River at Carmacks. Crystal Schick/Yukon News

A flood warning has been issued for the Yukon River at Carmacks.

A flood warning means that river or lake levels have exceeded or will exceed bankfull or flood stage imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers and lakes will result.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable banks during the high-streamflow period. People with flood-prone properties are advised to have a plan in place in the event of a flood.

The water level on the River at Carmacks has continued to increase and is currently above the 100-year return period level, said a release.

Contributions from the Teslin River and Upper Yukon River watersheds are continuing to increase. Flow from the Big Salmon River watershed has started increasing again also.

River levels in Carmacks are currently at critical thresholds and could increase further. Forecasts predict temperatures in the high twenties for the area with scattered showers possible.

The continued rapid melting of the above-average snowpack in upstream basins is expected, increasing contributions to the Yukon River at Carmacks.

(John Tonin)

flooding