Alain Masson to be inducted into Canadian Ski Hall of Fame

Former Cross Country Yukon head coach is among 10 named to hall of fame in 2023

Alain Masson, the former head coach of Cross Country Yukon, is seen with Graham Nishikawa, who has since taken on the role of head coach. Masson will be inducted into the 2023 Canadian Ski Hall of Fame in November. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News file)

Longtime Cross Country Yukon coach Alain Masson will be inducted into the 2023 Canadian Ski Hall of Fame.

The induction will happen on Nov. 17 in Montreal, Quebec.

Masson is among 10 coaches, builders and athletes selected for induction. According to the Mackenzie Investments Canadian Ski Hall of Fame and Museum, the organization in charge of the award, the class of 2023 represents “some of the greatest snowsports athletes, coaches and builders in Canada.”

Masson retired last season after nearly 30 years as head coach of the team following the Yukon government’s decision to discontinue its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games. Graham Nishikawa, a born and raised Yukoner, took over in April.

“I’m very honoured and thankful for the people who put forward the nomination and shared this with all the people who have been involved in the sport,” he said. “I want to say a huge thank you to the ski community because it takes a community effort to make this happen.”

He noted the induction will bring attention to skiing in the territory and will ensure that staff and volunteer coaches, as well as athletes, remain motivated and excited to do their best in representing the territory at national and international competitions.

Masson said he still has a little involvement with the Yukon ski team as a contractor and volunteer for the current coaches taking over, helping them move forward and answering any questions they have.

“I will be helping them in some competitions for support and be involved in the snow-making program, which I have been looking after for many years,” he said.

Masson told the News he will also be working full-time with the national ski team, providing technical support to athletes as they prepare for the world cup, taking place from November to the end of March in Norway.

