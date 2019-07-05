Yukon woman missing since late May found “safe and sound,” Yukon RCMP says

A Yukon woman missing since late May has been found “safe a sound,” according to Yukon RCMP.

Sarah Ruth Kruse, 36, was located in the Pelly Crossing/Carmacks area July 5, police spokesperson Coralee Reid confirmed to the News this afternoon — the same area from which she had been reported missing.

Kruse has spoken to investigators and is being transported to Whitehorse General Hospital to be assessed by medical professionals, Reid added, but declined to release further details, describing the situation as “very fresh.”

As well, since Kruse was found safe, it will be up to her to share the rest of her story, Reid said.

Kruse was reported missing to Carmacks RCMP on May 29, two days after she was last seen at her rural property on the North Klondike Highway near the Pelly Crossing/Carmacks border.

Her disappearance and the subsequent search for her triggered what police described as one of the largest volunteer turnouts in recent history, with nearly 140 people joining search efforts from May 31 to June 2. They joined staff from the Yukon RCMP, the Yukon RCMP’s police dog service, Yukon Search and Rescue, Environment Yukon and the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, conducting extensive ground searches as well as helicopter patrols and boat patrols on the Yukon River.

