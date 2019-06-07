Search continues for woman last seen at rural Carmacks/Pelly Crossing property

Sarah Ruth Kruse has been missing since May 27. She was last seen at her property near kilometre 408 of the North Klondike Highway. (Facebook photo)

Yukon RCMP are continuing to look for a woman last seen at her property near the Pelly Crossing/Carmacks border whose disappearance triggered dozens of volunteers to join the search.

Sarah Ruth Kruse, 36, was reported missing to Carmacks RCMP on May 29. She was last seen at her property near Kilometre 408 of the North Klondike Highway two days earlier.

A search party that included Yukon RCMP, 20 Yukon Search and Rescue volunteers, conservation officers, natural resources officers and Energy, Mines and Resources staff, searched Kruse’s property on May 30, according a Yukon RCMP press release from June 4.

Nearly 140 volunteers then helped to look for her from May 31 to June 2, which, according to the release, is “one of the largest volunteer turnout in recent history.” The volunteers joined members of the Yukon RCMP, the Yukon RCMP’s police dog service, Yukon Search and Rescue, Environment Yukon and the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources who were already on the ground, putting in nearly 1,800 hours to do approximately 60 ground searches covering hundreds of kilometres.

“Several remote locations” were been checked by helicopter, ATV and foot, and there have also been “multiple boat patrols” on the Yukon River.

At this point, there is “no evidence” to suggest Kruse is still on her property, the release says, and the Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit, which is partly mandated to investigate missing persons files, has taken over the case.

“We have not given up; search and investigative efforts are continuing,” Inspector Lindsay Ellis, District Operations and Support Services Officer, said in the release. “RCMP investigators are actively pursuing all leads, including checking other locations that Sarah has been known to frequent in the past.”

“Many members of the public have asked how they can assist or volunteer to help out with the search efforts,” the release says. “At this time, we do not have another known location to bring together a large deployment of resources. The RCMP asks the public to remain vigilant and to report any information that might help investigators find Sarah. Even the smallest detail could help provide a breakthrough in this case.”

Anyone with information on Kruse’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com