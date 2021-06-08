Three new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on June 8. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon has three new cases of COVID-19, according to the chief medical officer.

All three cases were identified in Whitehorse and are isolating. Contact tracing is ongoing, and sites of public exposure may be announced. One case is confirmed and two are probable.

There are no new cases at Victoria Gold. The three individuals found positive on June 6 have been identified as having the P.1 (Gamma) variant. They are in isolation, according to a Yukon government press release on June 8.

There are currently six active cases in the Yukon. Two people are currently in the hospital, according to health officials.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus