Three COVID-19 cases, outbreak declared at Victoria Gold mine site

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, announced three probable COVID-19 cases at the Eagle Gold Mine site on June 6. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s chief medical officer has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Victoria Gold Corporation’s Eagle Gold Mine site.

Three probable cases were reported at the site on June 6.

All three cases are recovering and isolating at the mine site, approximately 85 kilometres north of Mayo. They were on site throughout their “period of infectivity” and no ensuing public exposures will be announced.

Contact tracing is underway and additional cases are possible, according to a Yukon government press release.

These are the first cases discovered at the mine.

The three cases are being confirmed by lab testing in B.C. and represent the Yukon’s 86th and 87th cases. The third case is a resident from outside the Yukon, and will not be counted in the active number of Yukon cases.

An additional case — number 85 — has been announced in a Yukon resident who is outside the territory. They will remain out of the territory while recovering.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

