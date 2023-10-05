Nigerian community celebrates 63rd independence anniversary

Members of the Nigerian community are seen during the independence day celebration in Whitehorse. (Courtesy/Nigerian community in Whitehorse)

The Nigerian community in Whitehorse came together to celebrate the 63rd independence day anniversary of the country.

The event, held in Whitehorse on Oct. 1, had more than 30 Nigerians and friends of the community in attendance.

“We had talks about Nigeria, the tribes and languages and stories of the struggle for independence by our heroes,” said Jude Eremiokhale, a member of the community.

Eremiokhale, convener and president of the Pan-African Group, an association in the Yukon comprising citizens of African countries and of African descent, said other activities that were part of the celebration included a dancing competition for kids and the cutting of the independence cake, decorated in the country’s colours of green and white.

The Nigerian community in Whitehorse is an affiliate of the Pan-African Group. Other members include Cameroonians, Kenyans, Zambians, Zimbabweans and Caribbean citizens of Barbados and Jamaica.

Eremiokhale said the group aims to foster unity among Africans and Nigerians in the Yukon and to “contribute meaningfully to the land we have now made our home.”

Nigeria, a former colony of Britain, became independent on Oct. 1, 1960, following years of pan-African and nationalistic movements that peaked after the Second World War.

Eremiokhale said the importance of the day is also to celebrate Nigeria’s diversity, culture and the resiliency of its people, who strive to make greater strides wherever they find themselves in their various fields.

“Wherever Nigerians find themselves, they integrate into the system they live and work in while having ties with their socio-cultural norms, customs and traditions back home,” he said. “They (Nigerians) also try to inculcate the values systems into their kids even though they are born in foreign lands.”

This is the community’s first organized event. Formed after Canada Day this past summer, the community seeks to advance the interests of Nigerians in the territory.

Olaiya Familoni, who attended the ceremony, said the aim of the community is to create a sense of belonging for Nigerians living in the Yukon.

“This is just the beginning of better things to come, and I believe it can only improve next time,” Familoni said.

He said just like the Indian and Filipino communities in the territory, they hope to have a common voice and be recognized by the Yukon government.

