Families can confirm enrolment interest in Whistle Bend school

Whistle Bend Elementary School, the first new elementary school to be built in Whitehorse in more than 20 years, will welcome students in August 2024 for the 2024–25 school year, according to a June 27 Yukon government release.

The statement said planning work for the opening of the school is ongoing and families living in the Whistle Bend Elementary School area can confirm their enrolment interest with an online form.

The enrolment interest form can be submitted by email, mail or dropped off in person at 1000 Lewes Blvd. in Whitehorse.

The statement said one way of helping the Education department prepare is having families confirm their interest before Sept. 30.

The school attendance area includes the Whistle Bend neighbourhood and the area north of the softball fields in Takhini, per the statement. There are three options for enrolment based on where children are enrolled for the upcoming school year and what grade children will enter when the new school opens for the 2024–25 school year.

For students entering Grades 1 through 7 in August 2024, the enrolment options include new enrolment at the Whistle Bend Elementary School and continuing enrolment in a French immersion program, Catholic education program or a school operated by a school board (Commission scolaire francophone du Yukon or First Nation School Board).

The final option for students entering Grades 6 and 7 in August 2024 is to continue enrolment at their 2023-24 school until they enter secondary school.

Per the release, students with more than one home address are expected to attend a school located in the attendance area for their primary home address. However, for students starting kindergarten at Whistle Bend Elementary School in August 2024, the registration process is the same as for all kindergarten programs.

In the release, Education Minister Jeanie McLean said she is excited that the first new elementary school to be built in Whitehorse in more than two decades will open its doors to students next summer.

“As we prepare for this education milestone, understanding where families plan to have their children attend school is important today so we can plan and prepare to best support student learning,” she said.

“This is much more than a new building, this is a meaningful investment in our children’s futures for the years to come.”

Whistle Bend Elementary is designed for up to 425 students.

Construction for the school began in late 2021 by Ketza Construction Corporation.

Five candidates were elected to form the Whistle Bend Elementary School council on Sept. 11, 2022. As school planning continues, school council members will engage with their community to reflect local priorities, values and expectations, according to the release.

The statement added that the long-term name for the school is still up in the air. After the school opens, the school council plans to work with the student body, families and staff to choose a name that reflects the values of the school community.

