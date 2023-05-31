Arrest made in Whitehorse fire investigation

Whitehorse RCMP responded to a suspicious fire in Whitehorse on May 23. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP have made an arrest related to a suspicious fire.

Emon Williams, 24, of Calgary, Alta., was arrested on May 24.

A May 25 RCMP statement said on May 23 at approximately 5 a.m., general duty officers and the fire department were called to a home on fire in the Takhini neighbourhood of Whitehorse, near Range Road and Mountainview Drive.

“Police provided scene security while Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services extinguished the fire,” the statement said. “Thankfully, there were no injures to residents or their pets, neighbours or first responders and the fire did not spread to other nearby homes or buildings.”

Williams is charged with arson for disregarding human life, arson for damaging property and wearing a mask in the commission of an indictable offence.

“Mr. Williams was released by the courts with strict conditions and pending future court appearances,” police said.

The RCMP also executed a search warrant on a vehicle seized at the time of Williams’ arrest which is believed to be associated with the incident.

“Investigators with Whitehorse RCMP general investigative section appreciate collaboration with Whitehorse fire department investigators during the scene examination,” RCMP said.

“Calls like this demonstrate the value of our partnerships with other first responders in Whitehorse,” Whitehorse RCMP Cpl. Brent Edwards said in the statement.

“During the initial response to the fire and the subsequent investigation, teamwork with Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services greatly contributed to keeping the public safe and furthering our investigation.”

The statement urges anyone with information to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551. To remain anonymous, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

