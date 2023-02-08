Yukoners win medals at Special Olympics in B.C.

Yukoners participated at the Special Olympics in B.C.

Special Olympics Yukon Team 23 curlers sweep a rock into the house at the SOBC 2023 Winter Games (Courtesy/Special Olympics British Columbia)

Fourteen Yukoners represented the territory during the Special Olympics Winter Games in Kamloops, British Columbia from Feb. 2 to 5.

The team had a successful weekend at the games, according to a statement from Special Olympics Yukon.

Darby McIntyre of the cross-country team won gold medals in the five kilometre and 10 kilometre race. Mclntyre also took silver in the 7.5 kilometre race.

Ernest Chua won silver in the 500 metres and 2.5 kilometre race. In the one kilometre race, he was placed sixth.

Owen Munroe won silver medals in the 7.5 and 10 kilometre race. He also picked up bronze in the five kilometre race.

In the men’s Level 3 figure skating, Mike Summer won silver.

For the curling team, Carrie Rudolph, Brandle Bruneau, Edward Kaye and Gaetan Michaud won a bronze medal.

The coaches and mission staff for the Special Olympics Yukon Team 23 include: Danny Guhl, interim head coach of cross country skiing; Deb Sumner, head coach, curling; Mike Spicer, interim coach, curling; Tanya Sage, head coach, figure skating; Andrew Elines, chef de mission and Mikayla Duncan, team manager/mission staff, cross country.

The team thanked the cross country skiing head coach, Helen Slama and curling coach Scott Lillies for “their hard work and dedication in preparing their athletes for this competition.”

The statement also thanked the Yukon government for their support of the Special Olympics Yukon programs and initiatives.

Special Olympics Yukon is a nonprofit organization that provides sports training and competition opportunities for over 120 athletes.

The territory currently has more than 50 coaches and volunteers who are involved with the Special Olympics programs which are supported through government funding, corporate sponsorship and fundraising activities.

The games are held every two years in between summer and winter games.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com