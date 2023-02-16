Yukon government is seeking input on Forest Resources Act

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker said proposed changes to the Forest Resources Act and Regulation are an opportunity for the government and First Nations to “continue working together on the sustainable management of natural resources.” (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is seeking feedback on proposed changes to the Forest Resources Act and Regulation.

Feedback received during consultation will be reviewed by the Forest Resources Act working group and final recommendations made to the territorial government, officials said in a statement.

The amendments proposed are primarily technical and administrative in nature.

“Some of the structural changes improve the functionality of this legislation for the Government of Yukon, industry, First Nations and the public,” the statement reads. “The proposed changes will also increase economic opportunity, enhance environmental stewardship and improve the efficiency of the act and regulation.”

Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker said the proposed changes are an opportunity for the government and First Nations to “continue working together on the sustainable management of natural resources,” adding that wood and biomass are important for Yukoners.

“Our legislation is built to ensure that the long-term health of the Yukon’s forests are protected and maintained for the benefit of current and future generations,” he said.

Yukon forests are managed under the Forest Resources Act. The act features a regime of forest planning, tenures and compliance and enforcement tools that support industry while conserving diverse forest values.

The complete list of the draft recommendations is available at Yukon.ca/forest-resources-act.

Feedback can be submitted to forestry@yukon.ca until April 13.

