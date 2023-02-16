Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker said proposed changes to the Forest Resources Act and Regulation are an opportunity for the government and First Nations to “continue working together on the sustainable management of natural resources.” (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker said proposed changes to the Forest Resources Act and Regulation are an opportunity for the government and First Nations to “continue working together on the sustainable management of natural resources.” (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Yukon government is seeking input on Forest Resources Act

Submissions are being accepted until April 13

The Yukon government is seeking feedback on proposed changes to the Forest Resources Act and Regulation.

Feedback received during consultation will be reviewed by the Forest Resources Act working group and final recommendations made to the territorial government, officials said in a statement.

The amendments proposed are primarily technical and administrative in nature.

“Some of the structural changes improve the functionality of this legislation for the Government of Yukon, industry, First Nations and the public,” the statement reads. “The proposed changes will also increase economic opportunity, enhance environmental stewardship and improve the efficiency of the act and regulation.”

Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker said the proposed changes are an opportunity for the government and First Nations to “continue working together on the sustainable management of natural resources,” adding that wood and biomass are important for Yukoners.

“Our legislation is built to ensure that the long-term health of the Yukon’s forests are protected and maintained for the benefit of current and future generations,” he said.

Yukon forests are managed under the Forest Resources Act. The act features a regime of forest planning, tenures and compliance and enforcement tools that support industry while conserving diverse forest values.

The complete list of the draft recommendations is available at Yukon.ca/forest-resources-act.

Feedback can be submitted to forestry@yukon.ca until April 13.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Businesses left wondering how much minimum wage will go up, Yukon Party says
Next story
Speakers at C/TFN event recognize challenges of sustaining recovery in small communities

Just Posted

Dr. James Makokis, a physician who says his life’s work in medicine is to rebuild the institutions which kept First Nations people healthy, speaks in Carcross Feb. 10. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Speakers at C/TFN event recognize challenges of sustaining recovery in small communities

Peter Kirby (far left) is seen at a joint government funding announcement for the Atlin hydro expansion project on April 11, 2022. From left, Kirby stands with the federal minister of Natural Resources, John Wilkinson, then-premier Sandy Silver, John Streicker and Brendan Hanley. (Sandy Silver/Twitter)
Taku River Tlingit accuses former Atlin LP president of embezzling $540,000

A police officer is seen in Riverdale during an RCMP search on Jan. 20. Police say that three arrests have now been made. (Submitted)
Police arrest three, seek fourth suspect in online meet-up burglary investigation

The City of Whitehorse has released its proposed $100.3 million operating budget for 2023. (Screenshot/City of Whitehorse)
City of Whitehorse unveils record-breaking operating budget for 2023