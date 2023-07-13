Yukon government expands organics compost to solid waste facilities

The move is to provide a modernized solid waste system in the territory

The Yukon government said it is taking a step towards providing a modernized and sustainable waste management system across the territory with new composting sites.

Effective July 5, users of the Carcross, Tagish, Deep Creek and Marsh Lake solid waste facilities can compost their organic waste, according to a July 7 release.

Local composting programs were recommended in the 2018 Ministerial Committee on Solid Waste report, the release stated, noting the programs are an important part of ensuring the Yukon meets its greenhouse gas reduction targets.

“Removing organic waste from garbage is an easy way of reducing our carbon footprint,” the statement read. “Composting household organics cuts down the production of methane gas in landfills and reduces carbon dioxide in the atmosphere caused from hauling waste to Whitehorse.”

The move to organic composting services at the four waste facilities follows the success of the 2021 Community Operations and Programs compost pilot project at the Mount Lorne solid waste facility, the government said.

Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn said the introduction of composting services at four Yukon waste facilities represents “significant progress towards establishing a sustainable solid waste management system across the territory.

“Our government is committed to creating opportunities that enable Yukoners to adopt sustainable and environmentally-conscious lifestyle choices. By actively participating in composting organic waste, residents can effectively reduce methane gas production in landfills and contribute to minimizing carbon dioxide emissions associated with waste transportation.”

The initiative will use an aerated compost system, which blows air through organic materials to ensure higher temperatures and proper decomposition of organics. This also helps reduce the attraction for scavenging animals.

The aerated system was developed by Garret Gillespie of Boreal Compost Enterprises.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com