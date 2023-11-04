Yukon government begins public engagement on whistleblower legislation

Sandy Silver, the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission, says the government will listen to feedback on whistleblower legislation. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Public engagement is underway on an update to the territory’s whistleblower legislation.

The Public Interest Disclosure of Wrongdoing Act is legislation created in 2015 to provide a process for public sector employees to report concerns of serious wrongdoing in the workplace and to provide protection from reprisal.

In a Nov. 1 statement, the government said it is reviewing the act and would like to hear from the public about potential improvements, such as expanding the legislation to cover other organizations and groups.

The specific purpose of the act is to facilitate the disclosure and investigation of significant and serious matters in, or relating to, public entities that an employee believes may be unlawful, dangerous to the public or harmful to the public interest. It also aims to protect employees who make those disclosures and promote public confidence in the administration of public entities.

“As public servants and as Yukoners, we have a vested interest in maintaining the highest possible ethical standards as we work to deliver important programs and services,” Sandy Silver, the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission, said. “We believe that an honest, open and accountable public service is the cornerstone of a healthy civil society. Reviewing this act is a testament that our government takes accountability seriously. We will listen to all Yukoners for their valuable and thoughtful feedback.”

The legislation currently covers the territorial government’s departments, directorates, secretariats or other similar executive agencies, the Worker’s Safety and Compensation Board, Yukon Development Corporation, Yukon Energy Corporation, Yukon Hospital Corporation, Yukon Housing Corporation and Yukon Liquor Corporation, Yukon University, the Legislative Assembly office, the office of the Child and Youth Advocate and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The survey link is available at https://ygsurvey.yukon.ca/surveys/2023-pidwa and runs until Dec. 1. To participate in the survey, Yukoners can visit the website to voice their opinions and perspectives.

The statement said results from the engagement will inform recommendations for potential revisions to the legislation, while the goal is to complete the review by early 2024.

