Yukon First Nations graduation regalia will be displayed in London

A selection of pieces from the Honouring Our Future: Yukon First Nations Graduation Regalia will be on display in the United Kingdom in 2024.

The exhibition celebrates the regalia worn by graduates at the Yukon First Nations graduation ceremony.

The exhibition came about through a partnership between the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre (KDCC) and the Yukon Arts Centre. A three-year tour of the Yukon saw the regalia displayed at the KDCC in Whitehorse, Dänojà Zho Cultural Centre in Dawson, Haa Shagóon Hídi in Carcross, Da Kų Culture Centre in Haines Junction and the Teslin Tlingit Heritage Centre in Teslin.

Per a Nov. 8 press release, the exhibition will be hosted at Canada House in London, England, from June 13 to Oct. 6, 2024 and will feature about 15 pieces of regalia that have been part of the exhibit. A Yukon First Nations beadwork workshop will also be hosted at the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, U.K.

“The annual Yukon First Nations high school graduation ceremony, which began in 1975, celebrates graduates who come in handmade regalia featuring local materials, intricate beadwork and creative designs reflecting their heritage,” the arts centre and KDCC said in a press release.

“These regalia pieces, handcrafted by mothers, aunties, clan members, community matriarchs and patriarchs tell stories that resonate deeply with our communities. The effort and artistry that each graduate and their family have poured into each piece is a testament to the pride, support and love that bind our communities together.”

The exhibition is led by Indigenous curator Lisa Dewhurst and focuses on the artistry and stories behind each piece.

Entire communities came together to plan many of the dresses, vests, moccasins and more. Some pieces began years in advance of a student’s graduation.

In the release, Dewhurst said having the exhibit showcased in London is an amazing opportunity, noting “this is a very special story; these beautiful pieces of art, and the stories of pride, love and support for the First Nation graduates by their families and communities will truly shine in Canada House.”

Per the release, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston said he was deeply honoured to witness the international journey of the regalia exhibition.

The regalia, he said, is meticulously handcrafted by Yukon First Nations and “carries the stories of our people and the essence of our communities. I am immensely proud of the graduates who wear these regalia and the families who pour their love and support into each piece. This exhibition is a testament to the resilience, artistry and unity of Yukon First Nations, and it’s a privilege to share our heritage with the world.”

Yukon Arts Centre director of visual arts Mary Bradshaw said the arts centre is “delighted to join hands with KDCC to illuminate the remarkable artistry from across our territory to an international audience,” per the release.

She said each piece of regalia “encapsulates profound stories and deep cultural connections, serving as a beautiful reflection of the talented young graduate.”

