Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society makes finals for $100K contest

Says winning prize money would help support school attendance in the territory

Flyin’ Bob gives a circus workshop for school children in Carcross on Oct. 12. The Yukon Arts Centre sent Flyin Bob on a tour of Yukon community schools through funding from the Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society. It was one of a number of projects the society funded in 2023. (Courtesy/Mike Thomas, Yukon Arts Centre)

The Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society is among 12 finalists in iA Financial Group’s Canada-wide philanthropic contest, according to a press release.

The contest is organized by iA Financial Group, an insurance and wealth management company.

The organizers said they are donating $500,000 to charities in Quebec, Ontario, Western Canada and Northern Canada or Atlantic Canada that promote education or school perseverance or propose a promising educational project. Four charities that receive the most votes will win $100,000, while the remaining eight charities will each receive $10,000.

According to a Nov. 8 statement by the Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society, the chance to win up to $100,000 will allow it to support more Yukon schools, community groups and First Nations governments with their Every Student, Every Day funding program.

Established in 2012, the fund aims to improve school attendance and engagement, leading to increased graduation rates. It also addresses student attendance challenges in the territory and raises funds for solutions supporting student success.

In the release, Victoria Gold Student Encouragement Society president Tara Christie said the society is excited that its submission made the list of finalists.

She said the $100,000 would allow the society to provide more funding to science, technology, trades, engineering, arts and music programs, support mental health programs, empower young girls through mentorship programs and support personal development and cultural learning.

The public is invited to vote for any submission they find most inspiring in each category from the 12 finalists at https://donations-contest.ia.ca/

Public voting is open until Nov. 30. Results will be announced on Dec. 11.

