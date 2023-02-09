Initiative commits funding for school attendance projects in the Yukon

Funding is available to support school attendance projects in the territory

The Yukon department of Education building is seen in Whitehorse. The Every Day, Every Student fund - a partnership between the department and the Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society - is accepting applications for funding. (Yukon News file)

Every Student, Every Day has committed funding to a variety of school projects throughout the Yukon.

The initiative of Victoria Gold Corporation’s non-profit charity – the Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society – has committed $350,000 for projects working to improve student attendance in the territory throughout the 2023/2024 school year.

Efforts under the Every Student, Every Day initiative are done with the Yukon government, to raise awareness about school attendance challenges in the Yukon and to provide funds for schools and communities to develop local solutions that supports and helps students excel.

The funding is the largest commitment the program has made since it started in 2012, and it will support educators, schools, community organizations and First Nations in the territory, the society and Yukon government said in a statement.

More than 180 projects have been directly supported with over $1.85 million raised from individual donations and Yukon businesses.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the society has increased its funding to $280,000 while the Yukon government increased its annual contribution to $70,000, for a total of $350,000.

Minister of Education Jeanie McLean, said “student attendance and engagment are important factors in student success.”

Funding applications for potential projects for the 2023–2024 school year continue to be accepted until March 10. Forms can be accessed from the Every Student, Every Day’s website at www.everystudenteveryday.ca.

The Yukon’s department of Education also distributes application forms to all school principals in the territory.

Educators, school administrators, school councils, Yukon First Nations and community groups are eligible to submit projects for funding.

A selection committee of volunteer representatives comprised of educators and officials from Every Student, Every Day will evaluate and select the successful proposals this spring.

