Case unclosed: 86 missing persons, 76 files open in the Yukon

Police say every case remains open until the person is found

Police have released a potential image of a person whose unidentified remains were reported to the Yukon RCMP on July 13, 1984. The skull was found about five kilometres from Kusawa Lake, pictured here on June 28. In total, police in the territory have 86 cases of missing persons and 76 cases dating back decades. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

“No case is closed until the person is found,” according to the RCMP.

The Yukon RCMP said by email early on Sept. 8 that it has 76 open cases relating to 86 people reported missing from 1959 to the present day. That includes historical cases reported by friends and family who haven’t seen a loved one in more than 50 years.

Police noted there are several caveats to consider when looking at the numbers.

Per the email, partial human remains have been found and determined to be the missing person in some cases, but not enough was found to close the cases so the files stay open in the event that more remains are found.

Some cases involve plane crashes with multiple people on board and an unknown final crash location.

Some files are created to reflect the possibility of a plane that may have crashed en route from Alaska to the Yukon, however the actual locations remain undiscovered.

Some cases are related to missing persons in Alaska who may have made their way to the Yukon.

Foul play is not suspected to be a factor in the vast majority of cases, which mostly involve people who went missing while hiking, prospecting, fishing or hunting and are presumed to be dead.

“The RCMP takes every missing persons case seriously and dedicates resources to finding the person safe and sound,” reads the email.

“We also strategically engage community partners, the media and public when a missing persons case is reported so that our efforts have an even broader impact.”

READ MORE: RCMP provides guidelines for reporting missing persons

The RCMP’s National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains is Canada’s centre for assisting law enforcement, medical examiners and chief coroners with missing persons and unidentified remains across the country. Its website features profiles of missing persons and unidentified remains that have been published at the request of the primary investigator — from the police, coroner or medical examiner agency — who determines when and whether to publish a case.

When filtered for the Yukon, the database brings up seven cases of missing adults, which are listed below in alphabetical order.

Ronald Jeffrey Bax, born in 1961, has been missing from Carcross since March 1, 1992.

Gregory Caesar, born in 1971, has been missing from Watson Lake since Oct. 20, 2009.

William Joe Daley, born in 1955, has been missing from Haines Junction since July 15, 1980.

Loretta Ann Frank, born in 1970, has been missing from Whitehorse since Nov. 15, 1989.

Richard Lyman Griffis, born in 1953, has been missing from Beaver Creek since Sept. 20, 2006.

James David Kunuk, born in 1981, has been missing from Whitehorse since Sept. 21, 2016.

Heinz Arthur Meyer, born in 1944, has been missing from Haines Junction since Sept. 18, 2008.

The database also includes a case of unidentified remains discovered in the Yukon nearly four decades ago.

In 2023, an RCMP forensic artist drafted a potential sketch of the deceased, followed by police releasing the image with a plea for information in a Sept. 6 press release.

Police are appealing to the public in attempt to identify human remains found more than 39 years ago. An RCMP forensic artist drafted a potential image of the deceased. (Supplied/RCMP)

On July 13, 1984, the Yukon RCMP received a report about the remains located about five kilometres from Kusawa Lake, according to the release. Based on analysis by forensic anthropologists, the remains were determined to be from a Caucasian male between the ages of 55 and 65.

Police estimate the death occurred between 1964 and 1974. Police suspect the remains were under water in Kusawa Lake or the Takhini River for a period of time before being found. DNA extracted from the remains has been uploaded to the National DNA Data Bank, but there has been no positive match for a relative or known missing persons.

The cause of the death is not known.

In this case, only the skull was located. Police said the time that had passed before the remains were located and the condition the remains were in made it difficult to identify the person. Prior to the discovery, the individual had been dead for a decade or two and the exposure to elements over time causes degradation.

As technology progressed, police have been able to use DNA analysis to determine age, race and sex.

Based on the condition of the skull that was located, police said there is no indication that the cause of death was suspicious.

“We can not rule out foul play but we do not have anything that indicates as such,” RCMP said.

The joint investigation between the Yukon Coroner’s Service and the RCMP continues. Police are asking anyone with information on this file to contact the Whitehorse historical case unit at 867-667-5500.

The much more recent disappearance of Ramona Peter is not listed on the national database, although RCMP recently issued a press release reiterating the search for Peter is continuing ahead of hunting season.

Ramona Peter was reported missing on April 28, per police. (Supplied/RCMP)

In May, Ross River Dena Council’s (RRDC) band council declared a state of emergency related to the disappearance of Peter, an RRDC citizen, as well as the ongoing issue of people entering the small town northeast of Whitehorse to traffic drugs or bootleg alcohol and a black bear that has been putting RRDC citizens at risk as it wanders through the community.

At the time, RRDC leadership said it wanted to see more done.

“These are serious and life-threatening issues,” said RRDC Chief Dylan Loblaw.

“Ross River Dena Council desperately needs help from the Government of Yukon. The search for Ramona Peter is imperative. We will not stop looking for her. We will not give up on her. We call on Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai to provide immediate assistance as we continue to search for our beloved sister, including human and financial resources.”

Per the Aug. 31 police release, ground, river and aerial searches in and around the community of Ross River have been extensive in attempts to find Peter. Police are asking anyone travelling on land and waterways to look out for anything that may be related to her disappearance.

Peter was last seen on April 21, according to the original release. She was reported missing on April 28. She is described as a 40-year-old First Nations woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long blue winter jacket.

Per the release, anyone with information that could help locate Peter is being asked to contact local police or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or 867-667-6715.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com