RCMP provides guidelines for reporting missing persons

The Whitehorse RCMP is offering advice for reporting a missing person in the territory.

Per an Aug. 18 statement, the RCMP advised the public that they don’t have to wait 24 hours before reporting a missing person.

“No one expects to have a friend or family member go missing, but it’s important you’re prepared if they do,” the statement read. “The RCMP recommends everyone be familiar with these key actions in case the unexpected happens.”

The first recommendation is to contact local police or 911 immediately if there are concerns about someone’s personal safety. The statement added that there is no minimum time frame to report a missing person.

The second piece of advice is to prepare to provide the missing person’s personal and biographical details, including their full name and a physical description — height, weight, hair colour and eye colour, for example.

Other personal details may include where they were last seen, what they were last wearing, their cellphone number, what vehicle they were driving, a recent picture of the person and any other information that could help police locate the missing individual.

“The RCMP’s priority is to ensure a person’s safety if they are reported missing. A person will not be in trouble for going missing,” the statement read.

To conclude a missing persons investigation, RCMP must make direct contact with the missing person.

“We respect a person’s right to their privacy and will not share information that the person doesn’t want us to,” RCMP said.

Police advised the public to follow the RCMP on social media for information on emerging or ongoing missing persons investigations, share social media posts or news releases with friends and colleagues and contact police immediately if there’s new information that can help locate a missing person.

The release comes at a time when there are missing persons in the territory.

On April 28, Ramona Peter, a First Nations woman from Ross River, was declared missing by the RCMP. Peter was last seen on April 21 wearing a long blue winter jacket.

“Police are very concerned for Ramona’s well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” an April 29 RCMP statement read.

Peter is described as 40 years old, 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Peter has not been found at the time of filing this report.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter or any missing person to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 1-867- 667-5555 or Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or by phone at 1-867-667-6715. People can also provide an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

