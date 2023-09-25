Alkan Air float plane begins sinking in Schwatka Lake

An Alkan Air Cessna 208 caravan C-FMKP float plane that began sinking into Schwatka Lake has been removed from the water.

The Cessna began sinking overnight between Sept. 24 and 25 after water got into its starboard.

Alkan Air confirmed the incident in an email to the News and said the plane moored and became partially submerged.

Alkan Air chief operating officer Lacia Kinnear said the team is currently investigating the cause.

No passengers, staff or community members were on-hand at the time of the incident.

Kinnear thanked Alpine Aviation, RC Crane, and internal team members for their assistance and response during the incident.

She said there appears to be minimal damage isolated to the floats of the plane, noting the team will continue to assess the aircraft.

