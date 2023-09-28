55 runners participate in 2023 Mis-Adventure Trail Race

The run is organized each year to support the Mt. Lorne Fire Department

At the 2019 Mis-Adventure Trail Race, runners make their way through the Annie Lake Golf Course. (Yukon News File)

A total of 55 runners competed in the Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 17 at the Mt. Lorne Fire Hall.

The run is organized annually to support the Mt. Lorne Volunteer Fire Department in purchasing essential equipment needed for their work.

The race covers three categories: the 21-km, 10-km and 5-km runs, all starting and ending at the Mt. Lorne Fire Hall.

In the mens 21-km category, Adam Luciano finished first at 1:28.55. Magnus Kaltenborn and Nicolas Cardona finished second and third place, respectively, at 1:33:13 and 1:35. For the women at that distance, Virginia Sarrazin finished first at 1:51:05. Judith van Gulick finished second at 1:54:35. Cindy Freeman came in third at 1:54:47.

In the mens 10-km category, Yanik Freeman, Ian MacNairn and Tom Ullyett finished with timestamps of 0:45:05, 0:46 and 0:47.36, respectively. For the women, Juliana Tobon finished first in 0:47:51. Breanne Johnson finished second in 0:52:57. Kate Tobler was third, with a time of 0:59:32.

The mens 5-km category had Greg Freeman in first place with 0:25.38, Carl Embacher in second place at 0:29.28, while Takuto Kumagae finished third with 0:29.44. Among the women, Yoshie Kumagae finished first in 0:36:31. Sola Kumagae finished second in 0:36:32. Sara McPhee-Knowles came in third, with a time of 0:42:18.

“It was an extremely successful event,” said Judy Beaumont, the race organizer. “In the early days, the race started at the community centre with the same routes and circles back to the community centre, but it was later moved to the fire hall and has been there for the last 10 years.”

This year, $1,400 was made in donations. Beaumont said the funds will help cover on-duty firefighters’ insurance costs and other associated costs throughout the year.

Beaumont said that, in previous years, money raised from the race has gone to pay for extra equipment for the firefighters, lights for the trucks, or to buy a flashlight helmet.

“We are always trying to buy extra things that make things easier for them,” she said.

She said the event was originally held in July each year but was later moved to September.

This year was the 20th anniversary of the race. At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Beaumont said the race was held with adequate safety plans, including masks and hand-washing stations. However, in 2021, the team took a break because of the 25th anniversary of the fire hall, in which they participated.

“The number is increasing each year, and we had to put a cap on it because it takes a lot to handle,” she said.

Fifteen years ago, mountain bikers were allowed to participate in the race with their bikes. Beaumont said they decided to discontinue that due to safety reasons.

“I think the race is important in supporting our firefighters. We are always looking for volunteers for the race,” she said.

At the race, snacks and food were provided post-race, with water stations also in place.

