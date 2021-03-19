Travel the snowy Yukon countryside … without leaving home!

Travel Yukon shares this 360-degree video taking viewers on a snowy ride through the winter landscape.

If a winter visit to the Yukon is on your bucket list, the team at Travel Yukon have made it possible – without even leaving home!

Check out the video below and climb aboard a dog sled – virtually – for a two-minute, 360-degree romp through the snow-covered Yukon landscape.

Enjoy the patter of the dogs in front or use your mouse to change the perspective and enjoy the snowy sights all around you.

And if the Northern Lights have captured your imagination, the team also offers an immersive, 360-degree experience at Kluane Lake as the Aurora Borealis dances overhead.

Your virtual Yukpn vacation awaits – stunning!

