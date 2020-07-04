Diamond Tooth Gerties in Dawson City will open July 9 for the first time this season. Government of Yukon photo.

Test your your luck at Dawson City’s Diamond Tooth Gerties

Dawson City visitors can add another destination to their summer itinerary as Canada’s first gambling hall reopens this week.

The Klondike Visitors Association announced that Diamond Tooth Gerties Gambling Hall will open July 9 for the first time this season.

Current hours of operation will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

While the venue is reopening, not all activities and services will be offered immediately. Slots, table games, bar service and Big Al’s concession will be available first. The KVA says the hope is to offer both poker and live shows before the end of the summer.

Measures taken due to COVID-19 include reduced capacity, fewer slot machines and fewer players per gaming table.

Operated by the Klondike Visitors Association, Diamond Tooth Gerties has been sharing Klondike-period cancan entertainment and friendly charm since 1971, promising “a night at the saloon just like the original stampeders.”

During a typical season, the entertainment lineup features three different shows with Gertie and her Goldrush Girls each night.

The cast of professional singers, dancers and live musicians includes Diamond Tooth Gertie, who’ll dazzle you with her wit, charm and powerhouse vocals, and Goldrush Girls, whose high kicks, splits and colourful skirts are a spectacle.

With a staggered reopening plan, the Klondike Visitors Association hopes to add live shows to the rest of the offerings at Diamond Tooth Gerties before the end of the summer. YG/Cathie Archbould photo. © Government of Yukon

The KVA says the real Gertie Lovejoy remains a bit of Klondike Goldrush mystery.

According to the legend of Diamond Tooth Gertie, “she was a dance hall girl who later married Dawson City’s most prominent lawyer and did in fact have a diamond between her teeth.

The building that today houses Diamond Tooth Gerties was originally built in 1901 by the Arctic Brotherhood and is a municipal historic site.

All proceeds are re-invested in the community.

Guests must be 19 years old to enter, with valid ID. Learn more at dawsoncity.ca.

The building that today houses Diamond Tooth Gerties was originally built in 1901 by the Arctic Brotherhood and is a municipal historic site. Maura Forrest/Yukon News file

CanadaDawson CityStaycation secretsThings to dotravelwct-introYukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Yukon River Chinook run not as disastrous as feared, but still small

This year’s Yukon River Chinook salmon run isn’t as disastrous as originally… Continue reading

New contract approved for landfill management

Norcope Construction Group will be responsible for “daily operations” at the landfill

Recount planned following Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s close election for chief

Lynda Dickson received 109 votes, with runner up Danny Cresswell just five votes behind

Yukon government releases community safety plan for Whitehorse Emergency Shelter

The government is now reviewing the plan and working on creating an implementation group

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for July 3, 2020

Today’s mailbox: COVID reopening

Letter to the editor published July 3

Three Yukoners among those honoured by Governor General

Honours announced on Canada Day

Vuntut Gwitchin councillor submits resignation

Vuntut Gwitchin councillor Cheryl Charlie has submitted her resignation, leaving Chief Dana… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Ancient lake bed sediments, unusual plants are markers of the Takhini salt flats

It’s one of the Yukon’s best open geological secrets, a well-known but… Continue reading

Yukon University hires director of finance

Yukon University announced in a press release on June 29 that Sheila… Continue reading

Diamond Tooth Gerties to reopen

The Klondike Visitors Association (KVA) announced in a press release on June… Continue reading

Newly-elected Liard First Nation chief accuses YG of interfering with election

Stephen Charlie says YG’s announcement days before election endorsed previous chief

Most Read