Yukoners raise $4K for Terry Fox Foundation

Runners along the Yukon River waterfront. (Submitted) Bananas were available for runners to fuel up. (Submitted) About 125 people gathered for the Terry Fox Run. (Submitted) (Submitted) Run attendees dedicated the event to a loved one on provided posters. (Submitted) A Terry Fox runner attends on Sept. 19 in fundraiser apparel. (Submitted) Yukoners were welcomed to walk, run, bike or rollerblade on Sept. 19. (Submitted)

The annual Terry Fox run took place in Whitehorse on Sept. 18.

More than $4,300 was raised by 125 participants.

“It was a proud moment to take a call from Terry Fox’s niece today and let her know our totals,” said organizer George Maratos in an email.

A total of $80,000 has been raised in Whitehorse for the Terry Fox Foundation since 2008.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation, the annual run has raised $850 million in total.

The foundation boasts 4 million supporters country-wide, with more than 9,000 runs happening every September.

Terry Fox’s original Marathon of Hope took place in 1980. He ran a total of 5,373 kilometres across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

Yukoners can still make a donation on the foundation’s website.

