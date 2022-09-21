Yukoners raise $4K for Terry Fox Foundation

The annual Terry Fox run took place in Whitehorse on Sept. 18.
More than $4,300 was raised by 125 participants.
“It was a proud moment to take a call from Terry Fox’s niece today and let her know our totals,” said organizer George Maratos in an email.
A total of $80,000 has been raised in Whitehorse for the Terry Fox Foundation since 2008.
According to the Terry Fox Foundation, the annual run has raised $850 million in total.
The foundation boasts 4 million supporters country-wide, with more than 9,000 runs happening every September.
Terry Fox’s original Marathon of Hope took place in 1980. He ran a total of 5,373 kilometres across Canada to raise money for cancer research.
Yukoners can still make a donation on the foundation’s website.