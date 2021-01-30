Yukoner, Team Canada competing at IBU World Cup

Nadia Moser has already had a handful of World Cup events this winter

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, and her Canadian teammates have already competed in a handful of events this winter. (Submitted)

While many international competitions have been slowed or outright cancelled, the IBU World Cup has kept athletes on skis and competing.

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser and her Canadian teammates have already competed in a handful of events this winter.

Things started slowly for Moser, finishing 80th and 83rd respectively in two early races in Kontiolahti, Finland, back in November, and also picking up a 16th-place finish in a relay the next weekend.

Moser placed 88th in the women’s sprint competition on Dec. 11 in Hochfilzen, Austria, and finished 15th in the relay with her Canadian teammates on Dec. 12.

Competing again in Hochfilzen the next weekend, Moser placed 64th in the women’s sprint on Dec. 18.

So far in 2021, Moser has placed 79 and 53 in sprint competition at two events in Oberhof, Germany, along with finishing 15th in a mixed relay and 11th in a women’s relay.

At the most recent event in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, Moser finished 61st in the women’s individual competition and 11th in the women’s relay.

After a short break, the IBU World Cup resumes with a trip to Pokljuka, Slovenia, in mid-February.

