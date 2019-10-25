Yukoner Dylan Cozens leads Hurricanes in scoring

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens is having a strong start to the WHL season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes after returning from NHL training camp with the Buffalo Sabres. In 11 games for the team this season, the 2019 first-round draft pick has 14 points.

His eight goals leads the Hurricanes, and Cozens is also leading or tied for the team lead in power-play goals, power-play assists, game-winning goals, short-handed goals and shots on goal. Cozens is tied for fourth on the team in assists.

His 14 points also puts him 14th in league scoring.

The Hurricanes are currently on a five-game winning streak, stretching back to Oct. 13. Over that stretch, Cozens has chipped in two goals and two assists with a plus four plus/minus rating.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, the Sabres are the top team in the league with an 8-2-1 record. The team’s 17 points put it three points ahead of the Boston Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division.