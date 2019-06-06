Yukon students duke it out at 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet

Students in Grades 5 and 6 from across Whitehorse met at Shipyards Park for the 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet on May 29.
Among the schools sending athletes to the event were Whitehorse Elementary School, Elijah Smith Elementary School, Christ the King Elementary School, Jack Hulland Elementary School, Takhini Elementary School, Hidden Valley Elementary School and Yukon Montessori School.
Organizers meticulously marked out a 200-metre track on the grass for the event, allowing students to compete in 80 m, 200 m, 600 m and 1,200 m races, as well as four-by-50 m relays to wrap up the day.
In terms of field events, students had the chance to compete in javelin, shot put, high jump and long jump, and try their hand at discus as well.
After a chilly, cloudy start to the day, the skies cleared and temperatures rose making for an energetic, exciting afternoon of athletics in the sunshine.
With the ongoing construction of a new track at F.H. Collins and the small size of the impromptu track, the high school meet originally scheduled for May 31 was cancelled, though organizers are confident the new track will only serve to drive interest in the sport in the future.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com
200 metre results
Grade 5 girls
1 Sabine Kessey
2 Mehkayla Fred
3 Amelia Macht
Grade 5 boys
1 Goodwill Kyakjuwa
2 Kayden O’Brian
3 Kerric Masters
Grade 6 girls
1 Aurelia Koh
2 Amelle Guibeault
3 Denise Alfrero
Grade 6 boys
1 Caleb Mercier
2 Cody Adams
3 Leo Whitaker
600 metre results
Grade 5 girls
1 Sabine Kessey
2 Sarah Svoboda
3 Yumi Traynor
Grade 5 boys
1 Nicolas Connell
2 Kayden O’Brian
3 Noah Bradford
Grade 6 girls
1 Jaymi Hinchey
2 Emery Twardochleb
3 Mikayla Shaw
Grade 6 boys
1 Simon Connell
2 Jonah McConnell
3 Mathew London
1,200 metre results
Grade 5 girls
1 Minty Bradford
2 Sarah Svoboda
3 Lucy Aasman
Grade 5 boys
1 Nicholas Connell
2 Fin Bradford
3 Nico Giangrande
Grade 6 girls
1 Emery Twardochleb
2 Arianna Charles
Grade 6 boys
1 Simon Connell
2 Jonah McConnell
3 Lou Perrion
Long jump results
Grade 5 girls
1 Elyann Dinn
2 Minty Bradford
3 Mei-Mei Rosles
Grade 5 boys
1 Fin Bradford
2 Noe Kwan-Teau
3 Reid Sandford
Grade 6 girls
1 Ruby Ferland
2 Aurelia Koh
3 Olivia Vangel
Grade 6 boys
1 Cy McDowell
2 Simon Connell
3 Evan Hays