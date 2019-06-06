Yukon students duke it out at 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet

The one-day meet saw athletes compete in four track events and four field events

The 200-metre race was a full lap of the track, rather than the usual half lap, and the extra turn made for an exciting finish. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Students in Grades 5 and 6 from across Whitehorse met at Shipyards Park for the 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet on May 29.

Among the schools sending athletes to the event were Whitehorse Elementary School, Elijah Smith Elementary School, Christ the King Elementary School, Jack Hulland Elementary School, Takhini Elementary School, Hidden Valley Elementary School and Yukon Montessori School.

Organizers meticulously marked out a 200-metre track on the grass for the event, allowing students to compete in 80 m, 200 m, 600 m and 1,200 m races, as well as four-by-50 m relays to wrap up the day.

In terms of field events, students had the chance to compete in javelin, shot put, high jump and long jump, and try their hand at discus as well.

After a chilly, cloudy start to the day, the skies cleared and temperatures rose making for an energetic, exciting afternoon of athletics in the sunshine.

With the ongoing construction of a new track at F.H. Collins and the small size of the impromptu track, the high school meet originally scheduled for May 31 was cancelled, though organizers are confident the new track will only serve to drive interest in the sport in the future.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

200 metre results

Grade 5 girls

1 Sabine Kessey

2 Mehkayla Fred

3 Amelia Macht

Grade 5 boys

1 Goodwill Kyakjuwa

2 Kayden O’Brian

3 Kerric Masters

Grade 6 girls

1 Aurelia Koh

2 Amelle Guibeault

3 Denise Alfrero

Grade 6 boys

1 Caleb Mercier

2 Cody Adams

3 Leo Whitaker

600 metre results

Grade 5 girls

1 Sabine Kessey

2 Sarah Svoboda

3 Yumi Traynor

Grade 5 boys

1 Nicolas Connell

2 Kayden O’Brian

3 Noah Bradford

Grade 6 girls

1 Jaymi Hinchey

2 Emery Twardochleb

3 Mikayla Shaw

Grade 6 boys

1 Simon Connell

2 Jonah McConnell

3 Mathew London

1,200 metre results

Grade 5 girls

1 Minty Bradford

2 Sarah Svoboda

3 Lucy Aasman

Grade 5 boys

1 Nicholas Connell

2 Fin Bradford

3 Nico Giangrande

Grade 6 girls

1 Emery Twardochleb

2 Arianna Charles

Grade 6 boys

1 Simon Connell

2 Jonah McConnell

3 Lou Perrion

Long jump results

Grade 5 girls

1 Elyann Dinn

2 Minty Bradford

3 Mei-Mei Rosles

Grade 5 boys

1 Fin Bradford

2 Noe Kwan-Teau

3 Reid Sandford

Grade 6 girls

1 Ruby Ferland

2 Aurelia Koh

3 Olivia Vangel

Grade 6 boys

1 Cy McDowell

2 Simon Connell

3 Evan Hays

Athletes had the option to compete in the high jump, long jump, javelin and shot put. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Runners compete in the 80-metre sprint. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)