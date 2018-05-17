Yukon sports community gathers to recognize outstanding achievements

The Yukon government hosted the annual Celebration of Sport Excellence on May 4 at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, recognizing outstanding achievement in sports.
This year’s event also included awards from Sport Yukon, Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle and Special Olympics Yukon.
Winners of the Premier’s Award of Excellence included Olympic cross-country skiers Dahria Beatty, Knute Johnsgaard and Emily Nishikawa, WHL rookie of the year Dylan Cozens, the Whitehorse Huskies and all of the Special Olympics Yukon athletes that have competed at the Special Olympics World Games.
Sport Yukon inducted Olympians Jeane Lassen and Zach Bell into the Yukon Sport Hall of Fame in addition to awarding the organization’s major awards.
Beatty and Johnsgaard were named international female and male athlete of the year respectively.
Skier Hannah Deuling won the national or territorial female athlete of the year award. The male award went to freestyle skier Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon.
The administrator of the year was Dan Poelman and the coach of the year was Ken Binns.
The Whitehorse Huskies were named team of the year.
Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle handed out four awards at the event.
Aboriginal female athlete of the year was swimmer Cassis Lindsay, aboriginal male athlete of the year was snowboarder Ethan Davy, aboriginal female coach of the year was Shereen Hill and aboriginal male coach of the year was Michael Tuton.
