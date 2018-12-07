Yukon skiers compete at annual Don Sumanik races

Skiers competed in free technique races on day one and classic technique races on day two

Cross Country Yukon hosted the Grey Mountain Lions’ Don Sumanik Races on Dec. 1 and 2 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.

The weekend included a free technique race on Dec. 1 with more than 80 participants and a classic technique race on Dec. 2 with close to 40 skiers.

During the free races, skiers raced a number of laps on either a 700-metre, 1.5-kilometre, 11-km or 3.3-km loop.

Atom and peewee skiers raced 700 m, with Micah McConnell first to cross the finish line with a time of one minute and 36.7 seconds.

Logan Tirschmann and Kieran Horton were second and third with just a tenth of a second between them. Tirschmann finished with a time of one minute and 44.4 seconds, while Horton had a time of one minute and 44.5 seconds.

The fastest girl was Niamh Hupe with a time of one minute and 50.8 seconds. Morel Graham was second and Sian O’Farrell was third.

Mini-midget skiers, born in 2007 and 2008, raced one lap of a 1.5-km loop.

The fastest overall was Jonah McConnell with a time of four minutes and 43.6 seconds. Second place went to Finegand Bradford in four minutes and 46.9 seconds, and third place went to Nicolas Giangrande in four minutes and 52.5 seconds.

Aramintha Bradford was the fastest girl, finishing in five minutes and 6.9 seconds, followed by Juliet Crowe and Emma Waldron.

Twelve skiers took part in the open long 11-km race.

Matthias Purdon was the fastest male with a time of 33 minutes and 3.7 seconds. Second place went to Dominic Bradford and third to Brian Horton.

Former Olympian Lucy Steele Masson was the fastest female with a time of 42 minutes and 16.6 seconds. Laura Salmon was second and Aisha Montgomery was third.

Junior and juvenile skiers, as well as open skiers, raced two laps of a 3.3-km loop.

Fastest overall went to junior boy Derek Deuling with a time of 19 minutes and 11.6 seconds. Open male Caelan McLean was second and third place went to Sasha Masson.

The fastest female was junior girl Sonjaa Schmidt with a time of 24 minutes and 43.6 seconds. Second place was Dahlia Lapointe and third place was Maude Molgat.

Rounding out the free races, midget skiers raced one lap of a 3.3-km loop.

Felix Masson was first with a time of 12 minutes and 9.4 seconds, followed by Constance Lapointe in 12 minutes and 34.1.

Simon Connell and Cole Germain were the second and third boys to finish while Sophia Giangrande and Abigail Jirousek were the second and third girls across the line.

In the classic race, Special Olympics Yukon skiers raced one km.

Ernest Chua was the first to finish with a time of seven minutes and 19.1 seconds. Larissa Beavan finished second.

Junior boys, juvenile boys, open men, masters men, and a pair of Special Olympics Yukon skiers all raced five laps of a 1.5-km loop.

First to cross the line was again Deuling with a time of 19 minutes and 15.8 seconds.

McLean was second and Victor-Emile Thibeault was third.

It was four laps of a 1.5-km course for junior girls, masters women and juvenile girls.

Schmidt was the fastest skier with a time of 18 minutes and 23.9 seconds.

Second place went to Dahlia Lapointe, while Maude Molgat was third.

Rounding out the racing, midget boys and girls raced two laps of a 1.5-km loop.

Connell finished in 10 minutes and 15.3 seconds to win.

Second place was Felix Masson, followed by Sophia Giangrande — the fastest girl — in 10 minutes and 26.6 seconds.

Third place for the boys was Daniel Phillips, while Constance Lapointe and Jirousek were second and third for the girls respectively.

Don Sumanik free results

Atom boys 0.7 km

1 Oliver Kralisch-Seguin 02:59.5

Peewee boys 0.7 km

1 Micah McConnell 01:36.7<br>2 Logan Tirschmann 01:44.4<br>3 Kieran Horton 01:44.5<br>4 Sitka Land-Gillis 01:50.8<br>5 Mavik MacKinnon 01:54.8<br>6 Marc-Andre Gillis 01:57.2<br>7 Griffin MacGillivray 02:01.5<br>8 Peter Embacher 02:21.7

Peewee girls 0.7 km

1 Niamh Hupe 01:50.8<br>2 Morel Graham 02:17.5<br>3 Sian O’Farrell 02:17.7<br>4 Mahee Patera Marchand 02:30.8<br>5 Emily Kralisch-Seguin 02:33.4<br>6 Josephine Thibeault 02:35.7<br>7 Natalja Hendriks 02:47.6

Mini-midget 1.5 km

1 Jonah McConnell 04:43.6<br>2 Finegand Bradford 04:46.9<br>3 Nicolas Giangrande 04:52.5<br>4 Colin Diamond 05:03.5<br>5 Kyan Morrison 05:12.0<br>6 Heron Land-Gillis 05:12.1<br>7 Jan Zumer-Brewis 05:20.8<br>8 Chris McCarron 05:51.1<br>9 Finnian Hanley 06:10.0

Mini-midget girls 1.5 km

1 Aramintha Bradford 05:06.9<br>2 Juliet Crowe 05:37.6<br>3 Emma Waldron 05:38.1<br>4 Cheyenne Tirschmann 05:50.8<br>5 Callah MacGillivary 06:06.5<br>6 Sarah Svoboda 06:11.6<br>7 Maura Gallant 06:33.4

Open long men 11 km

1 Matthias Purdon 33:03.7<br>2 Dominic Bradford 34:47.8<br>3 Brian Horton 35:44.6<br>4 Simon Lapointe 39:45.2<br>5 Joseph Graham 41:31.4<br>6 Jean Paul Molgat 44:40.3<br>7 Bill Slater 45:18.5<br>8 Dan Cable 58:35.7

Open long women 11 km

1 Lucy Steele Masson 42:16.6<br>2 Laura Salmon 47:04.3<br>3 Aisha Montgomery 47:58.9<br>4 Lois Johnston 48:11.6<br>DNS Julie McVicar

Junior boys 6.6 km

1 Derek Deuling 19:11.6<br>2 Sasha Masson 20:34.1<br>3 Victor-Emile Thibeault 20:54.8<br>4 Jamie Phillips-Freedman 21:04.2<br>5 Ben Puskas 21:34.2<br>6 Nichollis Schmidt 22:07.3<br>7 Jude Slater 24:43.0

Open men 6.6 km

1 Caelan McLean 20:28.8

Juvenile boys 6.6 km

1 Curtis Cash 22:25.3<br>2 Noah Connell 24:34.1<br>3 Isidore Champagne 25:15.2<br>4 Noah Marnik 31:42.3

Junior girls 6.6 km

1 Sonjaa Schmidt 24:43.6<br>2 Dahlia Lapointe 26:45.9

Juvenile girls 6.6 km

1 Maude Molgat 27:19.2<br>2 Isla Hupe 30:03.0<br>3 Annie Cable 34:01.4

Midget boys 3.3 km

1 Felix Masson 12:09.4<br>2 Simon Connell 12:49.7<br>3 Cole Germain 12:55.0<br>4 Daniel Phillips 13:47.0<br>5 Louis Mouchet 13:53.8<br>6 Finnegan Gallant 14:17.7<br>7 Myles Terry 15:21.1<br>8 Benjamin Perreault 17:02.0<br>DNS Ryan O’Farrell

Midget girls 3.3 km

1 Constance Lapointe 12:34.1<br>2 Sophia Giangrande 12:58.4<br>3 Abigail Jirousek 13:10.0<br>4 Sophie Molgat 14:16.7<br>5 Aniela Hanley 15:10.8<br>6 Tess Cairns-McDowell 15:16.2<br>7 Sadie Cairns-McDowell 15:16.4<br>8 Kalia Graham 15:21.0<br>9 Robyn Mueller 16:48.6<br>10 Lucy Baxter 17:38.4<br>DNS Stella Mueller

Don Sumanik classic results

Special Olympics Yukon 1 km

1 Ernest Chua 07:19.1<br>2 Larissa Beavan 10:52.0

Junior boys 7.5 km

1 Derek Deuling 19:15.8<br>2 Victor-Emile Thibeault 20:25.3<br>3 Ben Puskas 20:50.2<br>4 Sasha Masson 20:51.3<br>5 Jamie Phillips-Freedman 21:05.3<br>6 Nichollis Schmidt 21:08.4<br>7 Jude Slater 24:39.8

Open men 7.5 km

1 Caelan McLean 19:20.6<br>DNS Brian Horton

Masters men 7.5 km

1 Dominic Bradford 21:50.0

Juvenile boys 7.5 km

1 Curtis Cash 21:45.8<br>2 Noah Connell 23:37.8<br>3 Isidore Champagne 23:42.7

Special Olympics Yukon long 7.5 km

1 Darby McIntyre 25:47.2<br>2 Owen Munroe 40:15.4

Junior girls 6 km

1 Sonjaa Schmidt 18:23.9<br>2 Dahlia Lapointe 19:13.3

Masters women 6 km

1 Lois Johnston 22:01.6

Juvenile girls 6 km

1 Maude Molgat 20:14.9<br>2 Isla Hupe 21:30.5<br>3 Annie Cable 25:06.6

Midget boys 3 km

1 Simon Connell 10:15.3<br>2 Felix Masson 10:22.9<br>3 Daniel Phillips 10:57.9<br>4 Cole Germain 11:23.7<br>5 Finnegan Gallant 11:28.0

Midget girls 3 km

1 Sophia Giangrande 10:26.6<br>2 Constance Lapointe 10:30.5<br>3 Abigail Jirousek 10:33.4<br>4 Sadie Cairns-McDowell 11:52.6<br>5 Sophie Molgat 11:55.3<br>6 Tess Cairns-McDowell 12:27.5<br>7 Lucy Baxter 13:06.0<br>8 Robyn Mueller 13:17.2<br>DNS Stella Mueller