Yukon skiers compete at annual Don Sumanik races

Cross Country Yukon hosted the Grey Mountain Lions’ Don Sumanik Races on Dec. 1 and 2 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.
The weekend included a free technique race on Dec. 1 with more than 80 participants and a classic technique race on Dec. 2 with close to 40 skiers.
During the free races, skiers raced a number of laps on either a 700-metre, 1.5-kilometre, 11-km or 3.3-km loop.
Atom and peewee skiers raced 700 m, with Micah McConnell first to cross the finish line with a time of one minute and 36.7 seconds.
Logan Tirschmann and Kieran Horton were second and third with just a tenth of a second between them. Tirschmann finished with a time of one minute and 44.4 seconds, while Horton had a time of one minute and 44.5 seconds.
The fastest girl was Niamh Hupe with a time of one minute and 50.8 seconds. Morel Graham was second and Sian O’Farrell was third.
Mini-midget skiers, born in 2007 and 2008, raced one lap of a 1.5-km loop.
The fastest overall was Jonah McConnell with a time of four minutes and 43.6 seconds. Second place went to Finegand Bradford in four minutes and 46.9 seconds, and third place went to Nicolas Giangrande in four minutes and 52.5 seconds.
Aramintha Bradford was the fastest girl, finishing in five minutes and 6.9 seconds, followed by Juliet Crowe and Emma Waldron.
Twelve skiers took part in the open long 11-km race.
Matthias Purdon was the fastest male with a time of 33 minutes and 3.7 seconds. Second place went to Dominic Bradford and third to Brian Horton.
Former Olympian Lucy Steele Masson was the fastest female with a time of 42 minutes and 16.6 seconds. Laura Salmon was second and Aisha Montgomery was third.
Junior and juvenile skiers, as well as open skiers, raced two laps of a 3.3-km loop.
Fastest overall went to junior boy Derek Deuling with a time of 19 minutes and 11.6 seconds. Open male Caelan McLean was second and third place went to Sasha Masson.
The fastest female was junior girl Sonjaa Schmidt with a time of 24 minutes and 43.6 seconds. Second place was Dahlia Lapointe and third place was Maude Molgat.
Rounding out the free races, midget skiers raced one lap of a 3.3-km loop.
Felix Masson was first with a time of 12 minutes and 9.4 seconds, followed by Constance Lapointe in 12 minutes and 34.1.
Simon Connell and Cole Germain were the second and third boys to finish while Sophia Giangrande and Abigail Jirousek were the second and third girls across the line.
In the classic race, Special Olympics Yukon skiers raced one km.
Ernest Chua was the first to finish with a time of seven minutes and 19.1 seconds. Larissa Beavan finished second.
Junior boys, juvenile boys, open men, masters men, and a pair of Special Olympics Yukon skiers all raced five laps of a 1.5-km loop.
First to cross the line was again Deuling with a time of 19 minutes and 15.8 seconds.
McLean was second and Victor-Emile Thibeault was third.
It was four laps of a 1.5-km course for junior girls, masters women and juvenile girls.
Schmidt was the fastest skier with a time of 18 minutes and 23.9 seconds.
Second place went to Dahlia Lapointe, while Maude Molgat was third.
Rounding out the racing, midget boys and girls raced two laps of a 1.5-km loop.
Connell finished in 10 minutes and 15.3 seconds to win.
Second place was Felix Masson, followed by Sophia Giangrande — the fastest girl — in 10 minutes and 26.6 seconds.
Third place for the boys was Daniel Phillips, while Constance Lapointe and Jirousek were second and third for the girls respectively.
Sonjaa Schmidt was the fastest female in the Don Sumanik classic race on Dec. 2 with a time of 18 minutes and 23.9 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)