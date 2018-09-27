Wynne Anderson (left), Johnny Timmons (middle) and Arnica Bulmer (right), seen here at an evaluation camp session on Aug. 26 in Whitehorse, are three of 19 players named to the Yukon Rivermen roster for the 2018-19 season. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Yukon Rivermen name roster following John Ferguson Memorial

This season’s roster includes eight players from Yellowknife

The Yukon Rivermen bantam zone hockey team released a roster for the upcoming season on Sept. 20 following a weekend at the John Ferguson Memorial Evaluation Series from Sept. 13 to 16 in Edmonton.

This year’s roster named 19 players, including nine from Whitehorse, eight from Yellowknife, one from Dawson City and one from Haines Junction.

Sawyer Adams and Ryder Twardochleb are the only fully-carded players returning from last year, but a number of this year’s team had experience with the Rivermen last season as affiliated players.

Head coach Carl Burgess and assistant coach Jean-Benoit Deschamps are both based in Whitehorse while assistant coaches Shawn Talbot and R.J. Carr are based in Yellowknife.

At the John Ferguson Memorial, the Rivermen were on the ice for four games.

In the tournament opener against the Canadian Athletic Club Lehigh Cement Canadians on Sept. 13, the Edmonton outfit bested the Rivermen 5-1.

Things didn’t get any easier for the Rivermen in game two, dropping a 12-0 game to the Leduc Woodbend Oil Kings on Sept. 14.

Game three was the Rivermen’s most productive on the scoreboard, losing 8-3 to the Maple Leaf Athletic Club’s Scott Pump bantam AAA team.

The Rivermen concluded the weekend with a 10-0 loss to the host South Side Athletic Club’s Southgate Lions on Sept. 16.

A league schedule is expected later this month with play set to begin in October. The Rivermen are expected to have three to four home series this season.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Yukon Rivermen roster

Sawyer Adams (Whitehorse)

Wynne Anderson (Whitehorse)

Arnica Bulmer (Dawson City)

Andrew Carr (Yellowknife)

Taylor Catcher (Yellowknife)

Logan Cunningham (Yellowknife)

Trevor Dobbs (Whitehorse)

Matthew Gillard (Yellowknife)

Tanner Gorrell (Whitehorse)

Austin Kirk (Haines Junction)

Luke Kotaska (Yellowknife)

Austin Larkin (Whitehorse)

Drew McKinnon (Yellowknife)

Zion Quaile (Whitehorse)

McKinley Talbot (Yellowknife)

Johnny Timmons (Whitehorse)

Ryder Twardochleb (Whitehorse)

Devin Vogel (Yellowknife)

Neveah Webb (Whitehorse)

