Brent Sass gives some last-minute encouragement to one of his dogs before leaving Dawson City bound for Eagle, Alaska, during the 2019 Yukon Quest. Sass is currently in second place in the race. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Yukon Quest field spreads out across the Alaskan border

As leader Allen Moore prepares to reach Circle, the last of the mushers arrive in Eagle

The Yukon Quest continues as race leaders quickly close in on Circle, Alaska, and all but three mushers have reached Eagle, Alaska.

Sixteen mushers are on en route from Eagle to Circle.

As of 8:30 a.m. local time, 2018 winner Allen Moore sits in first place just over 10 km outside of Circle. He is running with 13 dogs after dropping one in Dawson City.

Five km behind Moore is 2015 winner Brent Sass in second place with a full team of 14 dogs.

Further back, Yukoners Hans Gatt and Michelle Phillips are both 40 km from Circle. Gatt has 13 dogs on the line while Phillips has 12 after dropping two in Dawson.

Canadian Denis Tremblay sits in sixth place at Slaven’s Roadhouse.

Mount Lorne’s Nathaniel Hamlyn is on the trail from the Trout Creek hospitality stop to Slaven’s, currently running in 10th.

Dawson City’s Brian Wilmshurst has 15 km to go before he and his team reach Trout Creek.

Nine mushers are currently resting in Eagle, including Yukoners Jason Biasetti and Rob Cooke.

Canadian rookie Remy Leduc is one of three mushers still in the race yet to reach Eagle.

Rookie Lisbet Norris scratched from the race in Dawson City on Feb. 8, saying the decision was in the best interest of her team.

Mushers Jimmy Lebling and Olivia Webster scratched earlier in the race, meaning the field is now down to 27 teams.

