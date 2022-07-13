Yukon Quest board announces cash purse, race date for 2023

Michelle Phillips leaves Circle, Alaska, the evening of Feb. 9 during the 2019 Yukon Quest. This year, a short version of the Quest will take place on the Yukon-side of the border. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Mushers can set their sights on a guaranteed purse of $35,000 in the upcoming Yukon Quest 450.

The Yukon Quest International Association formally announced the prize money for their 2023 race in a news release published July 11.

The Yukon Quest promises a guaranteed minimum purse of $35,000 to the top 10 finishers in the 450-mile race, and $15,000 to the top 10 finishers in the 250-mile. Racers in the 100-mile Quest can also look forward to a $2,500 purse, awarded to the top five finishers.

A new race date has also been announced. The Quest will now take place on Feb. 11, 2023, a date which organizers hope will better suit the calendar of their participants and allow for more competitors. The start lines for all three events will be held at Shipyards Park.

With the countdown announced, mushers competing in the 2023 Quest are encouraged to start getting into the racing spirit. The annual Barkfest will be hosted on Aug. 6, outside the Yukon Quest office. The Barkfest is a social event open to the public, boasting an informal dryland race in partnership with the Dog Powered Sports Association, as well as a fundraiser barbeque and a 50/50 raffle.

The Barkfest is also the official sign-up day for the 2023 Quest. Mushers who sign up in-person at the fest are entered into a draw.

The board also announced this season’s executive members: Anne Taylor serving as the new board president, Didier Moggia as the vice-president and Mackenzie Hare as the secretary and treasurer.

Additional sign-up information, including entry fees, deadlines and 2023 rules will be available through the Yukon Quest website later this week.

The 2023 race will be organized without an Alaskan component, due to a disagreement between the Alaskan and Yukon organizers regarding dog care rules.

