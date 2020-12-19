Yukon Dog Mushers Association holds first event of the season at Ibex Valley tracks

Racer Mandy Johnson came second in the 10-dog 15-mile race with a time of 51 minutes and 26 seconds. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)Racer Mandy Johnson came second in the 10-dog 15-mile race with a time of 51 minutes and 26 seconds. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Justine Benjamin competed in the eight-mile skijor with a time of 48 minutes and 2 seconds. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)Justine Benjamin competed in the eight-mile skijor with a time of 48 minutes and 2 seconds. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
The Yukon Dog Musherճ Association held its first preliminary race of the year on Dec. 12 at the Ibex Valley tracks. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)The Yukon Dog Musherճ Association held its first preliminary race of the year on Dec. 12 at the Ibex Valley tracks. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The Yukon Dog Musher’s Association held its first preliminary race of the year on Dec. 12 at the Ibex Valley tracks, with a kids sprint and skijoring events in addition to eight-mile (13-kilometre), 15-mile (24-km) and five-mile (eight-km) distances.

Races took place for dog sledding and skijoring on Dec. 12 starting at 11 a.m.

In the kids race sprint, in which young racers competed with one dog, Heidi Johnson came in first place with a time of 15 minutes and 41 seconds. In second, Landon Nielson had a time of 18 minutes and 13 seconds and Elan Johnson came in third with a time of 22 minutes and 16 seconds.

In the four-dog five-mile category, Mathieu Devred took first place with a time of 14 minutes and five seconds. Second and third place were just seconds apart, with Alex Rochat finishing with a time of sixteen minutes flat and Laura Vinnedge coming third with a time of sixteen minutes and four seconds.

In the six-dog eight-mile race, Mandy Johnson took first place with a time of 26 minutes and 25 seconds. Armin Johnson came second with a time of 27 minutes and 16 seconds and Maria Metzen took third place with a time of 34 minutes and 15 seconds.

The longest race event was the 10-dog 15-mile race, which all four participants completed in under an hour. Armin Johnson took first place with a time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds. Mandy Johnson came second in a close time with 51 minutes and 26 seconds and Ed Hopkins clinched third place with a time of 58 minutes and 38 seconds.

Four people total took part in the skijor versions of the races. John Barryman completed the five-mile race with a time of 23 minutes and 28 seconds and Virginia Sarrazin took first place in the eight-mile skijor with a time of 28 minutes and 13 seconds.

“Thanks to everyone who came out and supported,” said the association on social media.

The preliminary races are qualifiers for the Babe Southwick race, which will take place on the same track. The association’s trails opened on Dec. 4.

A second preliminary race event is planned for Jan. 9 in lead up to the YDMA’s plan to host this year’s Babe Southwick Memorial Race on Feb. 12 and 13 in 2021.

Despite an uncertain season due to COVID-19, a number of other races have been scheduled for the new year, including the Carbon Hill Raceday, Silver Sled Dog Sled Race, Percy DeWolfe Memorial Mail Race, Yukon Brewing Copper Haul League and the newly announced Yukon Journey.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

dogsledding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Wall Tent Christmas

2020 has been so awful this may be the perfect year to… Continue reading

Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks in the legislative assembly on Nov. 27, 2017. McLean announced Dec. 14 some details of a three year plan to restore tourism in the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Post-COVID tourism strategy may need a rebrand, says government

$15 million in tourism relief and recovery is planned for the next three years

Racer Mandy Johnson came second in the 10-dog 15-mile race with a time of 51 minutes and 26 seconds. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon Dog Mushers Association holds first event of the season at Ibex Valley tracks

Conditions were cold and bright for one of the sport’s first events of the winter

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file John Streicker, minister of community services, speaks to media in Whitehorse on April 2. The Yukon government has plans to assess the Civil Emergency Measures Act and the Liberals have insisted that their representative be Streicker, who has been in charge of the ministerial orders and other powers granted under the act.
Committee plans to examine the Civil Emergency Measures Act

The composition of the committee, and the use of the act, has been a hot topic during the fall sitting

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media on Oct. 30. As the territory emerges with a slowdown from the recent rapid cases of COVID-19, Hanley urged holiday caution during a weekly update. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Three new school buses join fleet in 2021 with new rules for masks

As new cases slow, Hanley urges caution over holidays

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Yukon Energy announced Dec. 15 it will not place the battery storage project it is planning beside its Takhini substation on the North Klondike Highway. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Energy eliminates North Klondike Highway location from options for new battery site

RFP released for project

Flora Boyle Frisch stands in front of Dredge Number 4 on Bonanza Creek, which had originally been built by her father, Joe Boyle, in 1913 at the mouth of the Klondike River. (Kathy Jones-Gates/Submitted)
History Hunter: When Joe Boyle’s daughter came to visit

When Flo Whyard, former mayor of Whitehorse, called me on the telephone… Continue reading

Year’s Eve fireworks over Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on Dec. 31, 2018. The City of Whitehorse announced Dec. 16 that the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show is cancelled this year due to COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News New file)
Fireworks cancelled

The sky over Shipyards Park will be quiet this New Year’s Eve.… Continue reading

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Yukon Hospital Corporation, the Yukon Employees’ Union and the Public Service Alliance of Canada, representing more than 300 staff working in a variety of positions at Yukon hospitals. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Hospital, union reach tentative deal

Virtual meetings, ratification vote to be held soon

Yukon Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse Oct. 5. The Yukon government will dole out $321,229 to artists and organizations offering arts programs around the territory. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Funding provided to local artists, organizations

The Yukon government will dole out $321,229 to artists and organizations offering… Continue reading

Santa rides in the back of a pick-up truck during the Ross River Santa parade. This is the first year the community has hosted a Christmas parade. (Submitted)
Ross River hosts first ever Christmas parade

Santa flown in to bring gifts

asdf
COMMENTARY: Mining is just one interest among many for land planning

David Loeks & Katarzyna Nowak Special to the News Our recent commentary… Continue reading

A proposal to lower speed limits throughout Whitehorse’ downtown is expected to come forward to Whitehorse city council early in the new year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Downtown slowdown proposed for 2021

Speed limits would be 40 km/hr and 30 km/hr

Most Read