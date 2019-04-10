Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser named Female Athlete of the Year by Biathlon Canada

The Yukoner earned her first IBU Cup win in December 2018

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, won her first IBU Cup race on Dec. 22 in Austria. (Submitted)

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser was named Female Athlete of the Year by Biathlon Canada on April 1 after a busy season capped off with a win in the women’s 12.5-kilometre individual at the Canadian and North American Biathlon Championships at the end of March.

The 21-year-old told the News in an email the award was unexpected.

“For me, it was a big surprise. I was totally not expecting it,” said Moser. “I am proud to be named Female Athlete of the Year.”

Moser said her season had ups and downs, but that she already has an eye on next year.

“My season was decent,” said Moser. “There were a couple races where I really surprised myself a little bit, but many of the races did not go as I had hoped.”

She said her summer will be spent in Canmore, Alta., prepping for next year with the hope of competing all season in the IBU World Cup rather than the IBU Cup. This year, Moser raced at three out of eight IBU Cup events.

“Once the race season arrives, I hope to spend most — if not all — of my winter on the World Cup circuit,” she said.

Moser’s biggest individual success this season came at the IBU Cup event in Obertilliach, Austria, in December when she won the women’s 7.5-km sprint competition – her first IBU Cup win.

In that victory, Moser finished with a time of 20 minutes and 43.4 seconds as well as perfect shooting.

Moser also earned two more top 10 finishes at the IBU Cup and two top 10 finishes at the IBU Youth/Junior World Championships.

All told, Moser competed at three IBU Cup events, the IBU Youth/Junior World Championships and the IBU Open European Championships this season.

Her more recent win at the Canadian championships, she said, was the result of a focus on shooting.

“I really wanted to shoot well and I managed that for one race at least,” said Moser. “Mostly I just wanted to relax about racing a little bit and have some fun.”

Biathlon Canada also honoured a number of others with awards for their efforts.

Christian Gow was named Male Athlete of the Year, Peggy Falkenham-Boutilier won the Ruedi Setz Award, Ken Davies won the Myriam Bedard Award, François Pineault won the June Hooper Award, Rachel Korscil was named Female Coach of the Year and Jean-Phillipe LeGuellec won the Richard Boruta Male Coach of the Year.

Although the season is over for another summer, next year is just around the corner.

The IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships are scheduled for August and the IBU World Cup is set to begin in December.

