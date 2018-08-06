Canadian forward Dylan Cozens chips a puck past Nick Malik of the Czech Republic during a Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament game on Aug. 6. The Czech Republic managed to knock off Canada 4-3 in the contest. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate)

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens scores goal, named alternate captain ahead of Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Czechs beats Canada 4-3 pre-tournament game

Team Canada’s under-18 squad for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup dropped a pre-tournament game 4-3 against the Czech Republic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 4.

The Czechs jumped out to an early lead with a goal from Marcel Barinka at 8:54 in the first period.

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens evened the score four minutes later with a goal at 12:54 assisted by Kaedan Korczak, but the Czechs scored with just 19 seconds remaining in the period to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second, Jakob Pelletier scored at 11:15 to tie the score at 2-2. Bowen Byram had the lone assist on the tally.

Two goals in the first half of the third period put the Czechs up 4-2, and a late goal by Pelletier assisted by Byram and Cozens pulled the Canadians within one.

Cozens finished the game with a goal, an assist and two penalty minutes.

Earlier on Aug. 4 Team Canada announced Alexis Lafrenière will wear the captain’s C during the tournament. Cozens and Byram were named alternate captains for Canada.

The tournament begins on Aug. 6 with matchups between Slovakia and Sweden, Russia and Finland, Czech Republic and United States, and Switzerland and Canada.

The Swiss are coming off a 7-0 loss to Russia in a pre-tournament game in Lacombe, Alta.

Canada is also scheduled to play Slovakia on Aug. 7 and Sweden on Aug. 8.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games underway in Nova Scotia

Just Posted

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens scores goal, named alternate captain ahead of Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Czechs beats Canada 4-3 pre-tournament game

Whitehorse waterfront hotel project seeks height limit increase

‘Now we approach Whitehorse’s crown jewel, the waterfront’

Yukon Quest field takes shape with 22 opening-day registrations

Biggest opening-day field since 2013 includes 22 1,000-mile mushers

Phase 6 up next for Whistle Bend if Whitehorse council approves

Zoning for phase six of Whistle Bend will go to second and… Continue reading

Police warn public to be wary of phone scams

No, you can’t pay back taxes with iTunes gift cards

Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games underway in Nova Scotia

Team Yukon has eight top-10 finishes in the first two days of competition

Annual horse show puts Yukon equestrian community on display

‘Everyone loves it. They love their horses, they love doing what they do’

Paddlers reach halfway point in Yukon 1,000 race

The Yukon 1,000 kicked off in Whitehorse on July 22 with 28… Continue reading

Yukon Party calls for more consultation on proposed changes to Quartz Mining Act

Kent echoes complaints changes could threaten free-entry system

Economists, happiness and barbeque conversations with annoying Outside relatives

If you’ve ever been trapped at a summer barbeque in some big… Continue reading

Trucking company in 2014 fatal Alaska Highway crash sues teen driver, deceased passenger, car owner for negligence

Bill Petrie Trucking Ltd. claims that the crash caused extensive damage to its truck and a loss of revenue

East bound and down for Special Olympics Yukon athletes

‘I am so proud that you are our team’

Whitehorse council tweaks cannabis bylaws

If you were worried the city wouldn’t take a ‘proactive approach’ to regulating pot, you can relax

Most Read