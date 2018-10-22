Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens named to Team WHL for 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens, seen here in a pre-tournament game for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, was named to Team WHL for the 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate file)

The CHL announced the rosters for the upcoming 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series in a press release on Oct. 17, and Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens will play in the series as part of Team WHL.

Three teams of CHL players, representing the OHL, QMJHL and WHL respectively, will play a six-game series against the Russian national junior team from Nov. 5 to 15.

Cozens and Team WHL kick off the action with a game in Kamloops, B.C., on Nov. 5 and a game in Vancouver on Nov. 6.

The 75 CHL players selected for the series include 52 players with NHL affiliations and 13 first-round picks. Additionally, seven players have been identified as possible first-round candidates for next years draft by NHL Central Scouting — Cozens, Bowen Byram, Kirby Dach, Nolan Foote, Raphael Lavoie, Samuel Poulin and Ryan Suzuki.

Joining Cozens from Lethbridge are teammates Calen Addison and Jordy Bellerive.

CHL teams have won the event 12 of the 15 times since the first series in 2003 with an overall record of 61-22-1-6. Team WHL has an overall record of 20-7-1-2 over that same time span.

The series moves to the OHL with game three of the series is Nov. 8 in Sarnia, Ont., and game four set for Nov. 12 in Oshawa, Ont.

Team QMJHL plays the final two games as game five is Nov. 13 in Sherbrooke, Que., and the final game is Nov. 15 in Drummondville, Que.

Cozens is tied for 15th in WHL scoring with seven goals and 10 assists through 12 games.

Team WHL

Goaltenders

Ian Scott (Prince Albert Raiders)

David Tendeck (Vancouver Giants)

Defencemen

Calen Addison (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Josh Brook (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs)

Scott Walford (Victoria Royals)

Jett Woo (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Forwards

Justin Almeida (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Jordy Bellerive (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades)

Connor Dewar (Everett Silvertips)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Nolan Foote (Kelowna Rockets)

Cody Glass (Portland Winterhawks)

Parker Kelly (Prince Albert Raiders)

Brett Leason (Prince Albert Raiders)

Stelio Mattheos (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Riley Sutter (Everett Silvertips)

Team OHL

Goaltenders

Michael DiPietro (Windsor Spitfires)

Hunter Jones (Peterborough Petes)

Luke Richardson (Kitchener Rangers)

Matthew Villalta (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Defencemen

Kevin Bahl (Ottawa 67’s)

Declan Chisholm (Peterborough Petes)

Hayden Davis (Saginaw Spirit)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Brady Lyle (Owen Sound Attack)

Ryan Merkley (Guelph Storm)

Markus Phillips (Owen Sound Attack)

Tyler Tucker (Barrie Colts)

Giovanni Vallati (Oshawa Generals)

Forwards

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds)

MacKenzie Entwistle (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Liam Foudy (London Knights)

Morgan Frost (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Barrett Hayton (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Cam Hillis (Guelph Storm)

Ben Jones (Niagara IceDogs)

Austen Keating (Ottawa 67’s)

Ryan McGregor (Sarnia Sting)

Ryan McLeod (Mississauga Steelheads)

Serron Noel (Oshawa Generals)

Isaac Ratcliffe (Guelph Storm)

Nate Schnarr (Guelph Storm)

Jack Studnicka (Oshawa Generals)

Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack)

Ryan Suzuki (Barrie Colts)

Akil Thomas (Niagara IceDogs)

Owen Tippett (Mississauga Steelheads)

Team QMJHL

Goaltenders

Olivier Rodrigue (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders)

Defencemen

Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads)

Nicolas Beaudin (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Justin Bergeron (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Xavier Bernard (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Xavier Bouchard (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Noah Dobson (Acadie-Bathurst Titan)

Pierre-Olivier Joseph (Charlottetown Islanders)

Jared McIsaac (Halifax Mooseheads)

Forwards

Félix Bibeau (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Shawn Boudrias (Gatineau Olympiques)

Gabriel Fortier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Benoit-Olivier Groulx (Halifax Mooseheads)

Nicolas Guay (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Oceanic)

Raphaël Lavoie (Halifax Mooseheads)

Nathan Légaré (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Antoine Morand (Halifax Mooseheads)

Jakob Pelletier (Moncton Wildcats)

Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Joël Teasdale (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Joseph Veleno (Drummondville Voltigeurs)