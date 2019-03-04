Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in the ladies’ 30-kilometre free mass-start race during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 1 in Seefeld, Austria. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News)

Whitehorse’s Beatty and Nishikawa finish competition at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships

The pair were part of the Canadian relay team that finished 12th

The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships wrapped up on March 3 in Seefeld, Austria with relays on Feb. 28 and March 1, and distance races on March 2 and 3.

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty and Emily Nishikawa competed in both the ladies’ four by five-kilometre relay on Feb. 28 and the ladies’ 30-km free mass-start race on March 2.

First place in the ladies’ relay went to Sweden, composed of Ebba Andersson, Frida Karlsson, Charlotte Kalla and Stina Nilsson, with an overall time of 55 minute and 21 seconds.

Norway — Heidi Weng, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen and Therese Johaug — finished second in 55 minutes and 24.1 seconds, and Russians Yulia Belorukova, Anastasia Sedova, Anna Nechaevskaya and Natalia Nepryaeva were third in a combined time of 57 minute and 24.8 seconds.

The Canadian team, consisting of Katherine Stewart-Jones, Cendrine Browne, Nishikawa and Beatty, finished 12th in one hour and 23.7 seconds — five minutes and 2.7 seconds behind Sweden.

In the ladies’ 30-km free mass start race on March 3, top spot went to Norway’s Johaug who finished in one hour, 14 minutes and 26.2 seconds.

Oestberg finished second in one hour, 15 minutes and three seconds, followed by Karlsson in one hour, 15 minutes and 10.2 seconds.

The top Canadian in the field was Stewart-Jones in 28th position with a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 44.1 seconds.

Nishikawa was 39th with a time of one hour, 24 minutes and 37.7 seconds, with Beatty close behind in 41st with a time of one hour, 26 minutes and 0.7 seconds.

Rounding out the Canadian results was Browne in 46th place with a time of one hour, 29 minutes and 16.2 seconds.

The World Cup resumes on March 9 and 10 in Oslo, Norway, followed by stops in Drammen, Norway, and Falun, Sweden, before concluding in Quebec City with racing from March 22 to 24.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshil@yukon-news.com

