Runners leave the start of the Pre-Skagway 10-miler in Rotary Park on Aug. 26. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Whitehorse runners take on the Pre-Skagway 10-Miler

Winning time clocks in under an hour

Athletics Yukon hosted the Claim Pre-Skagway 10-Miler in Whitehorse on Aug. 26 with close to 40 runners taking part in one of the final races before the Klondike Road Relay.

Racers gathered in Rotary Park under blue skies for the start of the 16-kilometre race that followed the Millennium Trail to Robert Service Campground, along the Miles Canyon Road and back through Riverdale to complete the loop.

David Eikelboom was the fastest runner on the day, finishing the race with a time of 57 minutes and 47 seconds. Brendan Morphet was second in one hour and 12 seconds and David Greer in third with a time of one hour, five minutes and 52 seconds.

Amelia Fraser was the fastest woman in the field with a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 23 seconds. Anett Kralisch was second in one hour, 16 minutes and 25 seconds and Victoria Ryan was third in one hour, 21 minutes and 19 seconds.

A total of 22 women and 17 men took part in the race, with all but one man reaching the finish line.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

The Claim Pre-Skagway 10-Miler 2018 Results

Male

1 David Eikelboom 57:47

2 Brendan Morphet 1:00:12

3 David Greer 1:05:52

4 John Parry 1:13:17

5 Bill Matiation 1:14:59

6 Derek Cronmiller 1:15:45

7 Dan Shier 1:16:53

8 Peter Giangrande 1:18:44

9 Brendan Hanley 1:19:32

10 Keith McGuire 1:20:48

11 Ben Harper 1:21:23

12 Ross King 1:24:14

13 Colin MacKenzie 1:25:36

14 Kevin Embacher 1:25:44

15 Tom Ullyett 1:36:08

16 Mike Ellis 1:36:09

DNFScott Williams

Female

1 Amelia Fraser 1:13:23

2 Anett Kralisch 1:16:25

3 Victoria Ryan 1:21:19

4 Janet Clarke 1:22:54

5 Joanna Smith 1:24:59

6 Cynthia Freeman 1:26:12

7 Laura Salmon 1:28:48

8 Deb Higgins 1:31:09

9 Brittany Craigen 1:32:56

10 Selena Boothroyd 1:34:48

11 Coralie Ullyett 1:36:20

12 Anna Pearson 1:36:29

13 Helen Stappers 1:36:38

14 Megan Sharp 1:38:23

15 Deah Sutton 1:38:42

16 Amy Fry 1:38:43

17 Sabrina Bouayad 1:39:32

18 Kristen Sylvestre 1:39:43

19 Melissa Halpenny 1:40:09

20 Allison Whitehead 1:40:23

21 Justine Scheck 1:46:12

22 Barbara Scheck 1:48:00

Whitehorse's Parker crowned 2018 King of the Canyon

FASSY supports WCC report recommendations, also wants immediate action

Inmates with FASD and the jail now are not receiving support they need, says board member

Whitehorse's Parker crowned 2018 King of the Canyon

Nine riders braved a chilly morning on their mountain bikes

Man sentenced to life with 10 years' parole ineligibility for 2016 Watson Lake murder

Travis Dennis has been convicted of second-degree murder for killing Andy Giraudel in July 2016

Beer brewer does it different

Matt Waugh, of Deep Dark Wood Brewing Company, says his distinct product has been well-received

Yukon archers podium at 2018 Canadian Archery Championships

"So to see the younger shooters coming up is great."

Fire now burning 'in and around' Lower Post, says BC Wildfire Service

The Lutz Creek fire is estimated to be more than 6,000 ha in size now

Watching for progress at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre

There is an urgent need to move from talk to action

Mike Gladish wants back on Whitehorse City Council

Gladish previously served as a councillor from 2012 to 2015

CanWest Games include Yukon CrossFitters

Four Yukoners took part in the three day competition in Coquitlam, B.C.

The war book that Robert Service never wrote

'No more war. Not in my lifetime. Curse the memory of it'

