The Whitehorse Atom Mustangs development team poses after winning silver at the Squamish MHA Atom Family Day Tournament on Feb. 12. (Submitted)

Whitehorse Mustangs bring back silver from Squamish

‘They played together as a team, worked hard and were rewarded for it’

The Whitehorse Atom Mustangs finished second in the Squamish MHA Atom Family Day tournament that was held Feb. 8 to 12.

Made up of players within the Whitehorse atom development program, the Mustangs had a slightly different mix of players than the team’s previous tournament outing to Revelstoke in December.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” said coach Kurt Neunherz. “It was a great year and they worked really hard through that tournament. They deserved that second place.”

As is often the case, the team was not a pretournament favourite.

“We were a little bit of an underdog going down,” said Neunherz. “There were some big-name teams we were going up against.”

The team opened the weekend with a 4-3 victory against the Mission Stars on Feb. 9.

A 6-4 win against the Surrey Thunder the morning of Feb. 10 and a 7-0 win against the Kamloops Jr. Blazers kept the momentum rolling.

Against the Semiahmoo Ravens on Feb. 11, the Mustangs picked up a 4-2 win.

The final day started early with a 7 a.m. game on Feb. 12 going to a shootout where Whitehorse defeated the hometown Squamish Eagles 2-1.

In the final game that afternoon, the Mustangs win-streak came to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Oceanside Generals.

“The kids played great. Right from the beginning they came out hard in all the games,” said Neunherz. “They played together as a team, worked hard and were rewarded for it.”

While he said second place was a great result, Neunherz acknowledged silver can be the toughest medal to win.

“There were mixed emotions for sure. There were kids that were upset and there were kids that were happy and excited,” said Neunherz. “We just kept reiterating that … second place is a great achievement for our team and for our program.”

The atom development program operates in addition to the regular house league schedule, and Neunherz said it’s always a challenge to balance the two.

“There is a learning curve to learn how to incorporate a program into atom house hockey,” said Neunherz. “But overall, I think you could really see an improvement in their skills, both individually and as team players. The kids had a fun season and it was exciting to coach them all year.”

On top of the house league schedule, players in the atom development program hit the ice together once a week for practices and exhibition games against peewee teams.

The program capped their season with an inter-squad game over the weekend, as the atom house finals are in early March.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Nishikawa, Harvey top Canadians in final 2018 Olympic races
Next story
Yukon judokas compete in Golden Horn tournament

Just Posted

Twinkle toes: Ballet great visits Whitehorse

‘It means that we have kids that are worth coming to see’

Yukon RCMP investigating Whitehorse murder

The Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the territory’s first homicide… Continue reading

Nishikawa, Harvey top Canadians in final 2018 Olympic races

Team Canada narrowly misses out on medal

Whitehorse council seeks public input on proposed transitional home

Yukon government plans transitional housing for youth at Wann Road site

‘Now I know that you were in the wrong,’ victim says to man who sexually abused 13 girls

‘The only one who should hang their head in shame is you’

Yukon judokas compete in Golden Horn tournament

“We’re basically starting at six years old, so it’s quite a learning experience.”

Whitehorse Mustangs bring back silver from Squamish

‘They played together as a team, worked hard and were rewarded for it’

Labelling someone a dangerous offender should be a last resort

Maybe it’s time to re-think our approach to criminality

Get used to booze labels

Yukoners like to drink, so we should be reminded of the risks

Whitehorse grocery store cleans up after flood

‘We could lose some customers, which we can’t afford’

No Resource Gateway construction work this season, YG says

‘We’re not as advanced as we would have liked to have been but we still are advancing’

Man who sexually abused girls a good candidate for treatment, eventual release, psychiatrist says

Dr. Shabreham Lohrasbe is an expert witness in the dangerous offender hearing for the man

Robots don’t rule over us yet, but they do sell lunch

Not everyone will be taken into the future, as Ilya Kabakov once said

Most Read

  • Yukon judokas compete in Golden Horn tournament

    “We’re basically starting at six years old, so it’s quite a learning experience.”

  • Whitehorse Mustangs bring back silver from Squamish

    ‘They played together as a team, worked hard and were rewarded for it’