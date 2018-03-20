Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association wraps up season with tournament weekend

‘The consensus seemed to be that it was a fun tournament’

Heat Yukon shoots the puck during a semifinal peewee hockey game against Skookum Asphalt on March 11. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The hockey season wrapped up with the Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association Championships on March 10-11.

All the WMHA teams — 27 in total — took part in the weekend tournament at the Canada Games Centre and Takhini Arena.

Tournament coordinator Krista Strand said it was a team effort to keep the games running smoothly.

“I thought it went pretty smoothly,” said Strand. “All the conveners for each of the divisions were super involved and helpful in making sure their divisions ran smoothly.”

Strand said the conveners, WHMA’s office manager and parent volunteers all worked together in the lead up to and during the weekend.

The Yukon Futsal Championships were also taking place at the Canada Games Centre, so parking was at a bit of a premium.

“Once everybody was in and found parking, either you didn’t leave the rink or you just made it work,” said Strand. “[I heard] a few grumblings, but nothing major.”

On the ice, the teams were divided into six divisions and each division had its own round robin followed by playoffs.

In the tyke division, the Bruins beat the Canucks in the gold medal game and the Wild beat the Flames to win bronze.

Six novice teams were narrowed down to four in the playoffs and ultimately Jiffy Lube beat Kilrich for gold. Tetra Tech beat Napa in the bronze medal game.

Whitehorse Dental beat Save-On-Foods to win the gold medal in the atom division. Whitehorse Beverages won bronze with a victory over Scotia Bank.

In the peewee division, Yukon Heat beat PNW Group to win the gold medal. The bronze medal went to Sports Experts after they beat Skookum Asphalt.

The U13 Mustangs beat Northern Vision Development in the gold medal game of the bantam division and P&M Recycling beat the Female Mustangs in the third-place game.

Lastly, in the midget final, North Star Mini Storage beat Castle Rock Enterprises.

Most impressively, the tournament stayed on schedule — no easy feat with so many teams and three ice surfaces to manage.

“We ran everything on time and the consensus seemed to be that it was a fun tournament,” said Strand. “Nobody said otherwise.”

