The Whitehorse Huskies defeated the All Out Hockey/Mustangs alumni 4-3 on Dec. 23 at the Takhini Arena. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Whitehorse Huskies hold off Mustangs in Hockey Fights Cancer charity game

‘I didn’t think we were going to have a proper ceremony without a season’

The Whitehorse Huskies were back on the ice Dec. 23 for a Hockey Fights Cancer exhibition charity game against the All Out Hockey/Mustangs alumni.

The Huskies came out on top, taking the win 4-3 in a tight game.

Admission to the game was by donation, and organizers say several thousand dollars were raised for the Yukon Cancer Society.

Prior to the opening faceoff, a brief ceremony recognized the achievements of the Huskies last season. The team won B.C. senior hockey’s Coy Cup and the game marked the official raising of the championship banner in the Takhini Arena.

This was the first time the Huskies were all together on the ice this year for a game, and head coach Michael Tuton said the team savoured the experience of playing again.

“It was a lot of fun. There were a lot of laughs and the dressing room was pretty loose,” said Tuton. “The guys were just happy to be back in the room.”

Tuton said he appreciated that organizers included a banner raising ceremony for the Huskies, something that seemed unlikely given the team isn’t competing this season.

“When this game popped up and they asked if we could raise our banner, that was pretty awesome,” said Tuton. “I didn’t think we were going to have a proper ceremony without a season.”

In some ways, the game was a perfect time to celebrate their championship.

“[It was] just really neat to see and take a minute and just enjoy it and not have a stressful game,” said Tuton, adding that being in the middle of a series or grinding through a season would have taken something away from the moment.

“It was just neat to have the opportunity to get that up there and pay some recognition to the fellas that went out and got it done.”

Their opposition for the night included some of the best local talent in recent years, including more than a half dozen players currently plying their trade in junior and university leagues Outside.

This is the second year in a row a charity game between the two sides has been held, and for Tuton it simply made sense to take part in the showcase.

“It was just a no-brainer to do it again this year … and let everybody at home get a chance to see these local players back at home for Christmas break,” said Tuton. “They can represent their respective teams down south and finally play a game at home.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon hockey teams crowd the podium at Hockey on the Hill

Just Posted

Yukon hockey teams crowd the podium at Hockey on the Hill

‘They were just so happy that they made it to go play at the Canadian Tire Centre’

Getting a kick out of the new year

Sixteen teams took part in the 2017 Insomnia Christmas Tournament

Changes coming to ATIPP Act in 2018: Mostyn

‘There’s all sorts of info that the government has that’s stuck in computer systems and filing cabinets’

Here come the Dome plows: Dawson City’s Dome Road could open year-round

Road was temporarily plowed to the top this winter. Now officials are working to make that permanent

Yukon news in brief

Crash closes bridge near Watson Lake Yukon government engineers are assessing the… Continue reading

Whitehorse Huskies hold off Mustangs in Hockey Fights Cancer charity game

‘I didn’t think we were going to have a proper ceremony without a season’

Proposed Mount Sima solar farm under YESAB review

‘Energy production is about to be democratized, for lack of a better word’

Woman sues Yukon doctor after pregnancies following fallopian tube removal surgery

B.C. woman is suing hospital corporation’s chief of medical staff for negligence, breach of contract

Solitary, cranky and rare: Wolverines stalk the Yukon wilderness alone

‘They’re the true essence of the wilderness’

Through the wire: How and when to plug in your car during winter

Get yourself a good extension cord and a timer

Plotting the Yukon Party’s path back to power

Much depends on how — and how badly — the Liberals screw up

Arctic Winter Games figure skating team decided at Yukon Gold Nugget Championships

‘It was a nice thing to be able to do it at home the first time because it’s not nearly as frightening’

Have you driven to a fjord lately?

Greenland visit caps off an epic trip through the Northwest Passage

Most Read