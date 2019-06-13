The Whitehorse FC Premier U15 boys soccer team finished fourth in its pool at the 2019 Slurpee Cup in Edmonton from May 31 to June 2. (Submitted/Whitehorse FC)

Whitehorse FC Premier U15 boys finish fourth despite injuries and short bench at Slurpee Cup

“They worked super hard and were more hungry for the win than the other team”

The Whitehorse FC Premier U15 boys soccer team was in Edmonton for the Slurpee Cup from May 31 to June 2, hosted by the Edmonton West Zone Soccer Association.

The team, comprised of players from Whitehorse as well as one from Haines Junction, finished fourth in pool C, finishing second in its group with a 1-1 record and dropping the bronze medal game to the Yellowknife Bay Sundogs U15 boys team 2-0.

Head coach Chinwebudu Frank said it has been quite some since the team was in a competitive setting, so the first match was all about adjusting to the pace and style of play.

“It was a good experience for the boys,” said Frank. “It was a really good experience for the kids and it gives them a different perspective from what they are used to playing in the Yukon here.”

Up against the Callingwood Snipers U15 in the tournament opener, Whitehorse FC lost 4-0 in a game Frank said helped get rid of some of the rust.

“The first game was a little bit challenging,” said Frank. “The kids haven’t played any competitive games for some time … so I tried to set them up defensively and get them to focus more defensively and kind of go on the counter-attack when they had the opportunity.”

The team started the weekend with a short bench — even adding a pair of Edmonton players to bolster the numbers — and a couple of injuries really stretched the team thin, particularly on the backline.

“The other team was more aggressive and (Whitehorse FC) wasn’t really used to that sort of style of play,” said Frank. “The other team didn’t do anything wrong — they played soccer the way you should play soccer — but it’s just the mentality here was different.”

Whatever issues the team was working through, it quickly rebounded in its second game against Rio Terrace X-Fire U15 with a 1-0 win.

After scoring in the first half to take the lead, Whitehorse FC held on for the win and the clean sheet.

“The kids put in their best effort. They worked super hard and were more hungry for the win than the other team,” said Frank. “It was very interesting in the second half because the other team was pressing and the boys were defending super hard to make sure that they didn’t give away the win.”

That win was enough to secure a final game against Yellowknife for third place, which Whitehorse lost 2-0.

Overall, Frank said the tournament was an impressive showing.

“They adapted,” said Frank. “They worked as hard as they could to make sure they didn’t concede … and at the same time try to wait for that opening.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
2019 Yukon Gymnastics Championships showcase Whitehorse talent

Just Posted

Canadian municipalities call for better internet access

Broadband access was a key topic of discussion at this year’s national conference

Man convicted of 2014 beating outside old Salvation Army re-sentenced

Mark Lange’s original dangerous offender designation was overturned by the Yukon Court of Appeal

Yukon government considering fee or ban for single-use bags

Minister John Streicker says he supports the federal proposal to ban single-use plastics

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 12

Mosquito Enduro-X races draw record crowd

“It’s great to see all the kids come out and learn and progress”

2019 Yukon Gymnastics Championships showcase Whitehorse talent

“It was a nice way to end off our season”

U Kon Echelon holds multi-stage Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships

The 2019 Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships were held in and around… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: The word you’re looking for is genocide

To avoid the word genocide because it makes us uncomfortable is to undervalue the people with the courage to share the truth

History Hunter: Annual transportation honours handed out to Yukoners

Nearly 100 people attended a celebration at the Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre… Continue reading

Yukonomist: What have the feds done for us lately?

What do Canadians really think about our federation?

Yukon students duke it out at 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet

The one-day meet saw athletes compete in four track events and four field events

Most Read