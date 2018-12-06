Spectrum Bears win Broomball Yukon’s Bob Park Opening Tournament

Ryan Martin celebrates the winning goal of the Bob Park Opening Tournament. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Yukon Broomball Association hosted the annual Bob Park Opening Tournament at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse from Nov. 22 to 24.

Eight teams, comprised mainly of local broomball league players, took to the ice for a four-game round robin followed by playoffs.

In the final, the Spectrum Bears beat the Fireweed Shooters 2-1 in a game that needed triple overtime to determine a winner. Ryan Martin scored both goals for the Bears and Megan Beauchesne had the lone tally for the Shooters.

Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, periods of four-on-four and three-on-three action weren’t enough to break the tie and it took nearly a minute of three-on-three action with no goalies to finally break the tie.

The Bears had earlier beat the Shooters 1-0 in the first round-robin game for both teams.

In the bronze medal game, Pokémon beat Sports Experts 1-0.

Yukon Brewing finished fifth following a victory against P&M Recycling and Yukon Thunder beat Ridge Pub 3-1 to claim seventh.

Following the round robin, Sports Experts were the only undefeated team with a record of three wins and one loss.

The Spectrum Bears were second with two wins, a loss and a tie.

Both Pokémon and the Fireweed Shooters finished the round robin with two wins and two losses.

P&M Recycling had one win, one loss and two ties, while Ridge Pub and Yukon Brewing both had one win, two losses and one tie.

Yukon Thunder finished round robin play with two losses and two ties.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com