Two special snowmobiles were stolen, as well as about $3,000 in chainsaws, grinders and other equipment, from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club last weekend. (Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club Facbook)

Two special snowmobiles were stolen, as well as about $3,000 in chainsaws, grinders and other equipment, from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club last weekend. (Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club Facbook)

Snowmobiles stolen from cross-country ski club

Up to $44,000 in snowmobiles and equipment was stolen from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club last weekend.

“It’s a community asset and a community organization providing a service to our community that, especially during a pandemic, is very important,” said Jan Polivka, operations manager for the club.

“So, it’s very heartbreaking and very disappointing.”

Two special snowmobiles were stolen, as well as about $3,000 in chainsaws, grinders and other equipment.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 18. The thieves broke the garage doors, cut the locks and drove away on the snowmobiles, Polivka said. The equipment was noticed missing at 7:30 p.m. the following evening.

The snowmobiles have special features used for setting the ski trails.

“Those are usually used in the early season, but right now because we have so much snow we can get away without them for awhile,” Polivka said.

“They were used by ski patrol, so if there’s an emergency on the trails, ski patrol uses those snowmobiles — we have to sort out a few issues like that.”

The ski club filed a report with RCMP, and Polivka hopes that insurance will cover the snowmobiles’ replacement if they can’t be recovered.

He said this has been the largest act of theft he’s seen in 11 years working at the ski club.

“Something like this hasn’t happened in my time, nothing this big,” Polivka said.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

cross country skiingtheftWhitehorse RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sport Yukon hands out the hardware, virtually

Just Posted

Abby Jirousek finished third in the U16 girls category of the Don Sumanik classic race on Dec. 6 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Cross Country Yukon hosts Don Sumanik races

The annual Don Sumanik cross-country ski races were held on Dec. 5… Continue reading

Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, on Dec. 8. The Canadian federal government announced Dec. 7 that 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada before the end of the year, but none will be going to the territories. (Jeff J Mitchell/AP)
Early round of December vaccines won’t reach the territory

Chief doctor says Pfizer vaccine not well-suited to small population of the North

The Coast Guard is responding to rainfall-fueled landslides in Haines, shown here from a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk, on Dec. 3. (Lt. Erick Oredson/U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Alaska officials say landslide danger remains after storm

The Yukon government has said it is standing by to provide help if requested

Ketsia Houde-Mclennan, acting executive director of the Women’s Transition Home in Whitehorse, poses for a photo outside Betty’s Place in Whitehorse on Dec. 8. Women stuck at home with their abusers is the hidden pandemic, said Houde-Mclennan. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Increased violence in Yukon homes called the ‘hidden pandemic’

Two women’s shelters are recording a surge of clientele in recent months

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. Hanley and Silver gave holiday advice to Yukoners celebrating around town or welcoming friends and family for a visit during the latest COVID-19 update on Dec. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
As case count creeps upward, government officials give holiday advice

New measure requires bars and restaurants take down contact info

Two special snowmobiles were stolen, as well as about $3,000 in chainsaws, grinders and other equipment, from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club last weekend. (Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club Facbook)
Snowmobiles stolen from cross-country ski club

Up to $44,000 in snowmobiles and equipment was stolen from the Whitehorse… Continue reading

The city has moved a step closer to designating a 56.3-hectare site in Whistle Bend for residential use on Dec. 7 when Whitehorse city council approved second reading of an Official Community Plan amendment. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
Designation change for future area of Whistle Bend moves forward

Proposal will now undergo ministerial review

The 7.3-hectare section of land at the former tank farm site has been designated for industrial/commercial use after Whitehorse city council passed the third reading of a bylaw to change the designation at the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
OCP change approved for section of former tank farm

A 7.3-hectare parcel of land at the former tank farm site is… Continue reading

Conservation officers search for a black bear in the Riverdale area in Whitehorse on Sept. 17. It’s been an average year for bear conflict in the territory, according to staff from the Department of Environment. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Average year for bear-human conflict, say conservation officials

“We want to get this number as low as we possibly can.”

In 1909, Joseph Kavetzki took over Brown’s Harness Shop, depicted here, reconstructed, 90 years later. Third Avenue in Dawson, south of Princess Street, was the heart of the blue collar industrial section of gold rush Dawson. (Michael Gates/Yukon News)
History Hunter: The Yukon is rich in hidden history

I had worked for a few months in my new position as… Continue reading

A sign outside the Yukon Inn Convention Centre indicates Yukoners can get a flu vaccine inside. As of Dec. 4, the vaccinations won’t be available at the convention centre. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Whitehorse Convention Centre ends flu vaccination service early

Flu vaccinations won’t be available at the Whitehorse Convention Centre after Dec.… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Kindness, shingles and speed limits

Letters to the editor published Dec. 4, 2020

ASDF
COMMENTARY: Land use planning must include industry

Carl Schulze Special to the News This commentary is a response to… Continue reading

Most Read