Satisfying the need for speed at the Yukon Amateur Speed Skating Association’s annual championships

Of the 106 times recorded at the event, 33 were personal bests

CCadence Hartland races with Peyton Van Lankveld close behind at the Yukon Championships. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Yukon Amateur Speed Skating Association hosted the Yukon Championships at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on March 31.

A total of 23 skaters between the ages of five and 40 competed in 33 different races, producing a total of 106 individual times.

Of those 106 times, 33 were personal bests for skaters and 15 were by skaters competing in a new distance for the first time.

A number of skaters set multiple personal bests at the championship.

Gregory Freeman finished with personal bests in all four of the distances he raced, while Simon Lauer, Joshua Lauer and Peter Schneider each set three new personal bests over the weekend.

The championships mark the end of the speed skating season, but 10 skaters hopeful to represent the Yukon at the 2020 Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse have a busy offseason ahead with outdoor dry land training until the skating season starts again in September.

Skaters race off at the sound of the starter during the Yukon Championships. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)