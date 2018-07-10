Runners race Reckless Raven

The Reckless Raven 50 Mile Ultra and Relay was held in Whitehorse on July 1 with a field of 63 solo runners and 48 relay teams setting off on an 80-kilometre loop from the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre to Raven’s Ridge, the top of Haeckel Hill, Sumanik Ridge, Jackson Lake, Sunshine Valley Ranch, Fish Lake, Mount McIntyre Road, Copper Haul Road and back to the start.
Weather on the day largely cooperated, although there were patches of rain at various stages of the race.
The course itself included more than 2,300 metres of elevation gain, three ridges, two peaks and two creek crossings.
The race kicked off bright and early with a 6 a.m. start. Runners for the second leg had until 1 p.m. to check in at the Jackson Lake aid station.
A trio of cutoff times were in place, meaning racers had to reach Jackson Lake by 1 p.m., Fish Lake by 4 p.m. and the finish line by 9 p.m.
Whitehorse’s Ian Weir won the individual race with a time of eight hours, 49 minutes and 39 seconds. Weir bested his 2017-winning time by nearly 10 minutes.
David Brabec of Carcross was second in nine hours, one minute and 14 seconds. Third place went to Ian Cleland from Grand Prairie, Alberta, with a time of nine hours, 33 minutes and 16 seconds.
On the women’s side of things, Carcross’s Denise McHale was tops with a time of 10 hours, 25 minute and 33 seconds — good for seventh overall.
Jane Hollenberg from Smithers, British Columbia, finished half an hour later with a time of 10 hours, 57 minutes and 49 seconds for second. Amy Kenny (disclosure: she’s a reporter for the News) was the third woman to finish with a time of 11 hours, 40 minutes and 40 seconds.
Of the 63 solo runners, 45 made it to the finish.
In the relay, the team of Colin Abbott and Matthias Purdon under the name I Love Lamp were the first to cross the line with a time of seven hours, 41 minutes and 54 seconds.
The winning relay time was nearly 50 minutes faster than the 2017 pace.
The team of David Eikelboom and Greg McHale were second with a time of seven hours, 51 minutes and 26 seconds. Rounding out the top three was Team Duplex, composed of Harry Borlase and Simon Lapointe, with a time of eight hours, 47 minutes and 26 seconds.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com
Individual Results
1 Ian Weir 8:49:39
2 David Brabec 9:01:14
3 Ian Cleland 9:33:16
4 Brent Langbakk 9:58:34
5 Devin Wittig 10:07:42
6 Matt Hosford 10:16:54
7 Denise McHale 10:25:33
8 Nathan Wenger 10:32:10
9 Jane Hollenberg 10:57:49
10 Morten Nielsen 11:10:40
Relay Results
1 I Love Lamp 7:41:54
2 McHale Eikelboom 7:51:26
3 Team Duplex 8:47:46
4 The Duke’s Team 9:35:38
5 Team Hobo 9:51:40
6 The Earth is not Flat 10:03:33
7 Kortsalo Morphet 10:07:14
8 Ricky Baker 10:10:30
9 Half Curls 10:12:37
10 Go Benny Go! 10:20:45