Whitehorse Special Olympics athlete Darby McIntyre tests out the new rubberized track at F.H. Collins Secondary School on Sept. 1. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Regulation track and field complex opens at F.H. Collins

The track will allow Yukon athletes to train for competition events

Track is back.

The brand new track-and-field complex at F.H. Collins Secondary School was unveiled Sept. 1.

Community Services Minister John Streicker said he believes it is the first Canadian outdoor rubberized track North of 60.

“Yukon can stand up to the best of them. You’re going to see some national soccer and track athletes from the Yukon in the coming years and this is a big help,” he said.

The track ring has been upgraded to international standards, accommodating eight lanes of rubberized running track measured at 400 metres.

Inside the track is a bright green, regulation artificial turf soccer field.

“It’s a spectacular facility. It just blows you away,” said Dave Stockdale, representing the Yukon Soccer Association.

The upgraded materials, as well as the standard size of the facilities, will allow Yukon athletes to prepare for competition conditions. Previously athletes have been forced to train on a gravel track, which isn’t compatible with shoe spikes.

The result, according to Athletics Yukon coach and board member Don White, is that track athletes in the Yukon aren’t able to practise for competition conditions — resulting in higher injury risk and a disadvantage compared to other runners.

Special Olympics Yukon athlete Darby McIntyre said he was excited to be able to use spikes on his shoes and practise events like the 5000-metre race or 20-kilometre run.

“It’s really awesome. I’ve only been on these tracks in southern Canada and in the U.S. It’s quite exciting because now I can do more speed work, I can get more experience with my spikes. The small metal spikes can help you go faster and keep you secure on the track,” McIntyre said.

Athletics Yukon has been asking for a track facility since the 1980s, said White.

“I’ve been on the board since 1987. And it’s always been a dream of hope that one day we’ll have a real track,” he said.

Funding was announced in 2018, and was originally slated for completion by fall 2019. Delays were due to a cold fall preventing the laying of the rubber, according to Streicker.

The facility will be able to host elementary and high school competitions at the territorial level. Athletics Yukon is planning on registering the track to World Athletics standards so that it can be used for national track-and-field meets in the future.

The new complex can accommodate steeplechase, long jump, high jump, triple jump, pole vaulting and shotput but doesn’t have a throw area for events like the hammer throw, discus and javelin. White said he hopes that space could be funded by a phase two project.

“The only issue is that we’ve got a track, but we don’t have all the field events coming. We can’t hold any kind of competition here at a national level if we don’t have a throw area,” said White.

Streicker said while additional facilities were considered initially in 2014, the construction circumstances of the build wouldn’t allow them.

“Athletics Yukon have been very strong advocates, and we will stay in conversation with them. We hope to round it out, but we don’t have a date today,” Streicker said.

The final cost of the facility was $8.2 million. The Government of Canada contributed around $6.1 million to the project and the Government of Yukon provided around $2 million.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

soccerTrack and fieldYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Royalty of the Canyon mountain bike race winners crowned despite COVID changes

Just Posted

Regulation track and field complex opens at F.H. Collins

The track will allow Yukon athletes to train for competition events

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Sept. 2, 2020

Yukon University campus closed temporarily after two students fail to self-isolate

Students living on campus are being asked to “restrict their movements” until Friday

Extended property tax deadline this week

Taxes are due Sept. 2

Rally in downtown Whitehorse opposes development in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Environment minister Pauline Frost, Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis and MP Larry Bagnell were in attendance

Minister of Northern Affairs takes virtual tour of First Nations’ green energy projects

Daniel Vandal said he was impressed by the resiliency of Yukon business owners and First Nations

Today’s inbox: Yukon government must clarify hunting rules

Letter to the editor published Aug. 28

Yukon Party prepares for fall sitting at annual general meeting

Leader Currie Dixon talks COVID-19 priorities, Erin O’Toole leadership campaign

Yukon RCMP make appeal for info in 2019 Ross River murder

Mary Ann Ollie was murdered in Ross River on Aug. 1, 2019, the day after her 59th birthday

Whitehorse, Lancieux celebrate two decades of being sister cities

The cities were both once home to poet Robert Service

Yukon First Nations using gas tax funding for road, water projects

Five First Nations will be undertaking infrastructure upgrades worth a total of $1.42 million.

Injured hiker rescued from hill off Dempster Highway

The rescue required the cooperation of several agencies and the use of a private helicopter

Royalty of the Canyon mountain bike race winners crowned despite COVID changes

The self-timed event format didn’t dampen competition over the weekend event

Most Read