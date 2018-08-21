Ethan Davy, first place finisher in the intermediate “A” trail ride, barrels through the trees during the Mosquito Harescramble south of Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Record numbers turn out for YCCMA harescramble

‘Your skill with the bike is more important than how fast your bike is’

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) held the first of two Mosquito harescrambles at the Schirmer Family Ranch on Aug. 11 with a record number of riders.

Fifty-three riders registered for the event, which involved riders racing to complete as many laps of the course in a set time limit.

YCCMA president Mike Beaman said a harescramble is an endurance race designed to test riders on their ability to ride.

“You try to get as many laps in of the course,” said Beaman. “Basically the way we build the course is to level the playing field so your skill with the bike is more important than how fast your bike is. Somebody with a slower bike could actually — a lot of times — win the races as long as you have the skill with the bike to maintain consistency and the endurance to carry through.”

Riders rode in different divisions on either the A trail, B trail or mini trail.

The A trail is 11 kilometres long, and the most technical, requiring riders to deal with obstacles like logs, tires, rock and hill climbs.

The B trail is slightly shorter at seven kilometres and is less demanding and technical than the A trail.

Peewee, mini and junior riders all rode a shorter mini trail geared towards newer riders.

Beaman said that the weather leading up to the race created fantastic conditions.

“We had some rain during the week, which was perfect to get water in the ground (because) it gives you less dust and better traction,” said Beaman. “Then it turned out to be nice and beautiful and sunny on Saturday.”

Of the more than 50 riders registered for the event, Beaman said close to half were kids.

“That’s what it is really about — giving these kids a sport and getting them riding safely together and learning trail etiquette and safety,” said Beaman.

New for this race was the introduction of a junior girls class, something Beaman said helped the riders feel more comfortable getting into racing.

“They had their own class to give them a more relaxed race,” said Beaman. “We had enough people to make the class and they had a race and had some fun.”

YCCMA is hosting a second harescramble on Sept. 22 on the same course.

Harescramble Results

Peewee

1 Levi Walker

2 Hunter Grant

3 Royce Thomas

Mini

1 KJ Raymond

2 Memphis Nolan

3 Casey Hadley

Junior Girls

1 Azraia Walker

2 Mia Raymond

3 Wendy Whitford

Junior Under 15

1 Cody Hadley

2 Cameron Geier

3 Brent McNeil

Intermediate B

1 James Verville

2 Ben Clark

3 Shane Pilsworth

Intermediate A

1 Ethan Davy

2 Mike Murphy

3 Cole Beaman

Expert A

1 Sam Schirmer

2 Julien Revel

3 Richie Law

 

Julien Revel, expert “A” second place finisher, makes a steep climb during one of his laps at the Mosquito Harescramble. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

