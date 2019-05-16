Polarettes take on the Delta invitational

It was a busy weekend at the Richmond Olympic Oval in Richmond, B.C., for gymnasts — including a contingent of Yukoners from the Polarettes Gymnastics Club — at the Delta Invitational.

Polarettes coach Caitlyn Venasse said the weekend was one that lived up to expectations.

“It went really well. The girls and I had a lot of fun on the floor and off the floor,” said Venasse. “We had a great time competing and everyone came out and did their best.”

The meet was open to athletes competing at Junior Olympic levels one through 10, and the Yukon athletes competed at JO 3, JO 4, JO 6 and JO 7 levels.

At the JO 3 level, Alayna Mortimer finished third on vault, third on bars, seventh on beam, 12th on floor and seventh all-around in her debut Outside competition.

“She held herself really nicely on the floor and competed her routines really good,” said Venasse. “(She) even made a couple friends on the floor. She did great.”

In the JO 4 youth competition, Sabrina Hartland finished sixth on vault, third on bars, seventh on beam, 12th on floor and sixth all-around.

Competing at the JO 4 senior level, Olivia Vangel finished second on vault, third on bars, third on beam, 12th on floor and sixth all-around.

Four Polarettes — Mackenize Tonner, Kalina Morrison, Camille Bélanger and Riley Boland — competed at the JO 6 level.

Tonner finished seventh on vault, sixth on bars, 10th on beam, fourth on floor and seventh all-around, Morrison was eighth on vault, fourth on bars, ninth on beam, 10th on floor and 11th all-around, Bélanger was fifth on vault, 15th on bars, fifth on beam, 10th on floor and 14th all-around, and Boland was 12th on vault, 16th on bars, 15th on beam, 13th on floor and 17th all-around.

Ava Jampolsky competed at the JO 7 senior level, finishing ninth on vault, first on bars, 12th on beam, third on floor and seventh all-around.

Rounding out the Yukon results was Lily Witten at the JO 7 youth level with an incredibly consistent performance, scoring nine out of 10 or higher in all four events — something Venasse described as a “fantastic event” for Witten.

Witten finished fourth on vault, second on bars, second on beam, eighth on floor and second all-around.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com