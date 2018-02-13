Polarettes land on the podium in Calgary

‘We were just super proud of them because a lot of them were competing new routines’

The Polarettes, seen here practicing in Whitehorse on Nov. 9, took home a total of 25 medals at a meet in Calgary in late January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file) The Polarettes, seen here practicing in Whitehorse on Nov. 9, travelled to Calgary for the Ed Vincent Invitational on Jan. 27 and 28. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Gymnasts from the Polarettes and Polar Tumblers Gymnastics Club travelled to Calgary for the Ed Vincent Invitational on Jan. 27 and 28.

Hosted by the Altadore Gymnastics Club, the 19 Polarettes won a total of 25 medals. Two other Polarettes travelled with the group to attend a training camp in Calgary.

Competitive coach Megan Banks said the results were impressive.

“We were just super proud of them because a lot of them were competing new routines for the first time,” said Banks. “They all did very well competing those new routines.”

The gymnasts competed at six different levels — Junior Olympic level 3 to 8 — and in a variety of age categories.

Four events — vault, bars, beam and floor — were held at the competition, with additional medals awarded for all-around performance.

All told, the Polarettes brought home seven gold medals.

Bianca Berko-Malvasio won the overall gold for her category, JO 8. Berko-Malvasio was the highest-level competitor from the Yukon.

Other gold medal winners were Cydney Williams in bars and floor, Sascha Nelson in vault, Kate Keopke in vault, Ella Paldy in beam and Maude Molgat in beam.

Results

JO 3A

Cydney Williams Vault 5th; Bars 1st; Beam 4th; Floor 1st; All-Around 2nd

Sascha Nelson Vault 1st; Bars 2nd; Beam 5th; Floor 4th; All-Around 3rd

Camille Belanger Vault 3rd; Bars 3rd; Beam 6th; Floor 3rd; All-Around 4th

JO 3B

Olivia Vangel Vault 9th Bars 10th Beam 7th Floor 6th All-Around 8th

JO 3C

Sabrina Hartland Vault 15th Bars 6th Beam 11th Floor 6th All-Around 11th

JO 4A

Mackenzie Tonner Vault 3rd Bars 6th Beam 3rd Floor 6th All-Around 2nd

JO 4B

Talia Campbell Vault 6th; Bars 8th; Beam 7th; Floor 10th; All-Around 8th

Maya-Pearl Hudson Vault 13th; Bars 6th; Beam 5th; Floor 2nd; All-Around 5th

Kate Keopke Vault 1st; Bars 2nd; Beam 4th; Floor 16th; All-Around 6th

JO 4C

Amelie Guilbeaut Vault 6th; Bars 5th; Beam 6th; Floor 11th; All-Around 4th

JO 6A

Ella Paldy Vault 3rd; Bars 6th; Beam 1st; Floor 12th; All-Around 4th

Ava Jampolsky Vault 6th; Bars 4th; Beam 5th; Floor 6th; All-Around 5th

Anna Gishler Vault 16th; Bars 8th; Beam 12th; Floor 9th; All-Around 12th

JO 6B

Kalina Morrison Vault 10th; Bars 8th; Beam 2nd; Floor 3rd; All-Around 6th

Riley Boland Vault 11th; Bars 13th; Beam 7th; Floor 16th; All-Around 14th

JO 7B

Sasha Kozmen Vault 5th; Bars 3rd; Beam 2nd; Floor 4th; All-Around 3rd

Maude Molgat Vault 7th; Bars 4th; Beam 1st; Floor 6th; All-Around 5th

JO 7C

Lily Witten Vault 12th; Bars 6th; Beam 4th; Floor 7th; All-Around 7th

JO 8A

Bianca Berko-Malvasio Vault 4th; Bars 4th; Beam 2nd; Floor 4th; All-Around 1st