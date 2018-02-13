Polarettes land on the podium in Calgary

Gymnasts from the Polarettes and Polar Tumblers Gymnastics Club travelled to Calgary for the Ed Vincent Invitational on Jan. 27 and 28.
Hosted by the Altadore Gymnastics Club, the 19 Polarettes won a total of 25 medals. Two other Polarettes travelled with the group to attend a training camp in Calgary.
Competitive coach Megan Banks said the results were impressive.
“We were just super proud of them because a lot of them were competing new routines for the first time,” said Banks. “They all did very well competing those new routines.”
The gymnasts competed at six different levels — Junior Olympic level 3 to 8 — and in a variety of age categories.
Four events — vault, bars, beam and floor — were held at the competition, with additional medals awarded for all-around performance.
All told, the Polarettes brought home seven gold medals.
Bianca Berko-Malvasio won the overall gold for her category, JO 8. Berko-Malvasio was the highest-level competitor from the Yukon.
Other gold medal winners were Cydney Williams in bars and floor, Sascha Nelson in vault, Kate Keopke in vault, Ella Paldy in beam and Maude Molgat in beam.
Results
JO 3A
Cydney Williams Vault 5th; Bars 1st; Beam 4th; Floor 1st; All-Around 2nd
Sascha Nelson Vault 1st; Bars 2nd; Beam 5th; Floor 4th; All-Around 3rd
Camille Belanger Vault 3rd; Bars 3rd; Beam 6th; Floor 3rd; All-Around 4th
JO 3B
Olivia Vangel Vault 9th Bars 10th Beam 7th Floor 6th All-Around 8th
JO 3C
Sabrina Hartland Vault 15th Bars 6th Beam 11th Floor 6th All-Around 11th
JO 4A
Mackenzie Tonner Vault 3rd Bars 6th Beam 3rd Floor 6th All-Around 2nd
JO 4B
Talia Campbell Vault 6th; Bars 8th; Beam 7th; Floor 10th; All-Around 8th
Maya-Pearl Hudson Vault 13th; Bars 6th; Beam 5th; Floor 2nd; All-Around 5th
Kate Keopke Vault 1st; Bars 2nd; Beam 4th; Floor 16th; All-Around 6th
JO 4C
Amelie Guilbeaut Vault 6th; Bars 5th; Beam 6th; Floor 11th; All-Around 4th
JO 6A
Ella Paldy Vault 3rd; Bars 6th; Beam 1st; Floor 12th; All-Around 4th
Ava Jampolsky Vault 6th; Bars 4th; Beam 5th; Floor 6th; All-Around 5th
Anna Gishler Vault 16th; Bars 8th; Beam 12th; Floor 9th; All-Around 12th
JO 6B
Kalina Morrison Vault 10th; Bars 8th; Beam 2nd; Floor 3rd; All-Around 6th
Riley Boland Vault 11th; Bars 13th; Beam 7th; Floor 16th; All-Around 14th
JO 7B
Sasha Kozmen Vault 5th; Bars 3rd; Beam 2nd; Floor 4th; All-Around 3rd
Maude Molgat Vault 7th; Bars 4th; Beam 1st; Floor 6th; All-Around 5th
JO 7C
Lily Witten Vault 12th; Bars 6th; Beam 4th; Floor 7th; All-Around 7th
JO 8A
Bianca Berko-Malvasio Vault 4th; Bars 4th; Beam 2nd; Floor 4th; All-Around 1st